Michael Avenatti Arrested By The Federal Government At The California State Bar Hearing

LOS ANGELES – Former Stormy Daniels lawyer and Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti was taken to the State Bar Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening by federal officials.

The arrest took place outside of the disciplinary hearing during which the California State Bar accused the accusing and severe prosecutor of using a forged document to defraud a client on nearly $ 840,000, channeling money from a lawsuit settlement fund to its own staff. use.

The California state bar, the official lawyer’s licensing agency, has sought to put Avenatti on “involuntary inactive status,” by setting a schedule for write-off procedures.

During a pause in their testimony, members of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, who are suing Avenatti in a separate criminal case in Orange County, spoke with the team of lawyers from Avenatti and detained him.

“I understand that Mr. Avenatti has been arrested by federal authorities for violating the terms of his release,” said lawyer Steven Bledsoe, who represents the alleged victim of Avenatti in the state bar case. and was present at the time of the arrest.

Avenatti was arrested around 6 p.m. PST. When the court resumed, his lead lawyer in the disciplinary matter, Thomas Warren, told the court that in a criminal case in Santa Ana, Avenatti was unable to return to court.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles, confirmed to the Daily Beat that Avenatti had been arrested on charges of breaching the terms of his bail. Mrozek declined to go into details, as the case documents are under seal. “I expect him to appear in Santa Ana federal court tomorrow,” he said.

As Avenatti was taken out of the courthouse, the normally talkative lawyer simply said, “Completely innocent.”

Best known for his public feud with President Trump, Avenatti has pending criminal cases on both coasts. He faces numerous federal charges in Los Angeles and New York in cases involving allegations of extortion, theft of millions of dollars from customers, tax fraud and lying to investigators.

The US prosecutor for the southern district, Geoffrey S. Berman, informed the judge in the New York case of Avenatti’s arrest in a letter. He said federal prosecutors in the central district of California had obtained the arrest warrant “in relation to potential breaches of pre-trial release conditions” in the pending case in the Los Angeles area.

Avenatti pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. In New York, in another case, he faces charges that he asked millions of people to keep quiet about allegations that Nike paid high school basketball players for the purpose of refer to college basketball programs sponsored by Nike.

