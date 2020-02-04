Michael Arace | The young Blue Jackets goalkeepers have mitigated the loss of Sergei Bobrovsky – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers visit Nationwide Arena to play the Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening. The last time Bob visited the place he had, Elvis entered the building.

It was New Year’s Eve. The goalkeeper of the Jackets, Joonas Korpisalo, lay on crutches after a knee operation to repair a torn meniscus. Bobrovsky, who left Columbus in July to sign a huge free agent contract and lower his tax rates, first appeared in Nationwide in a Panthers uniform. The joint was full. The fans were lubricated.

Elvis Merzlikins – at that time considered a liability because he was non-profit, and dangerous because he had a personality – was extraterrestrial. He stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced and the jackets rolled to a 4-1 win.

Merzlikins was properly launched. He is 10-2 with a goal – against on average south of 1.65 and a safe percentage north of .951 since New Year’s Eve. He is statistically the best keeper in the league in the last month plus. (A rematch with Bob may not come from Tuesday, as he played in Toronto on Monday.)

The jackets are 28-16-9 and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. If the playoffs started today, they would compete against Pittsburgh in second place in a best-of-seven series. There are 29 games left, including 13 more over the last 26 days of a compressed February.

The jackets go on a bit of a heater. They are 17-2-5 since December 8. They take an eight-game point streak in their game against Broward County Bob and the Panthers.

Are these jackets real? Can they support during the last 60 days of the season what they have sustained in the last 57 days? Will General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen become a buyer on the trading deadline on 24 February?

At the start of the season it was logical to ask if the coats could score in the absence of Artemi Panarin, who was leaving for New York, and if their goal could last without Bobrovsky. (I have only written 376 columns on these topics.)

They certainly had trouble scoring: they have the second least goals (146) in the division, six more than the last place in New Jersey. That said, they are getting healthier and chipping away at the problem. For example, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Oliver Bjorkstrand have combined seven goals and seven are assisting the past four games – that looks pretty elite, doesn’t it?

As far as their goalkeepers are concerned, it has been sublime with the extra protection of coach John Tortorella’s system. Korpisalo started feeling at ease in mid-November with the number 1 job. He is 17-10 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 savings percentage. Merzlikins is 10-6 with a 2.42 and a .925. When Merzlikens needs rest, coach John Tortorella has reached number 3, Matiss Kivlenieks, who has a 1.49 GAA and a crazy .946 savings percentage in his two appearances.

“We had faith in them,” said Kekalainen.

They have a lot of them.

Veini Vehvilainen, 22, makes the adaptation to the smaller North American ice and publishes solid numbers (2.57, .905) in the American Hockey League with Cleveland. Daniil Tarasov, 20, who will soon make the same transition, has a strong season in the Finnish elite competition, Liiga. Tarasov is 6 feet 5 and, it is said, gymnastics is athletic.

“It’s way too early to even think about dealing with goalkeepers,” Kekalainen said. “They need more time to show us that they can do it for a career and not just for the short term. We think they are capable of doing that, but we want them to continue to challenge themselves to get better. “

Jarmo likes to stay hungry.

“Maybe there will come a time when we will get the chance to get something out of our strength and to strengthen a weakness,” he said. “We think we have depth in the position of the goalkeeper. We think we have depth in defense. Maybe we do something, you never know. We will see what opportunities arise. “

The jackets have cap space, youth and assets. It’s not the worst situation: watch their playoff push and keep answering the phone.

