Michael Arace | The numbers of blue jackets in their 21 game revival are impressive - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

The Blue Jackets are 15-2-4 in the last 21 games. The numbers in us are crazy and we can count the ways.

On December 9, when this hot phase began, the jackets were closer to the last place in the conference (nine points before Detroit) than to the second wild card (eleven points behind Carolina). On the way to a game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Nationwide Arena on Wednesday evening, the jackets are holding the first wild card. At the moment they are in.

The jackets are 26-18-6. They have 60 points, their second best record in 50 games, followed by the 2016-17 team that had 71 points in 50 games and ended the regular season with 108. It was a healthy group that was touched by magic. This is something else.

The last 21 games by numbers (and the goalkeeping stats are crazy):

Nineteen players scored 63 goals (3.0 per game). Twelve players have scored winning goals.

Fourteen players missed time due to an injury.

Nine players missed more than half of the 21 games, including Cam Atkinson, Oliver Björkstrand, Emil Bemström, Markus Nutivaara, Alexandre Texier (still out), Josh Anderson (still out) and Joonas Korpisalo (still out).

The jackets absorbed 145 man games that were lost due to injuries during the series.

Only nine players have played in each of the last 21 games.

Ten rookies have entered and left the lineup, mainly the lineup. Among them: Vladislav Gavrikov (two goals, five assists and an increase of 16 during the series); Kevin Stenlund (three of the jackets’ seven Powerplay goals in 18 games); Eric Robinson (three goals and five assists in 21 games) and Texier (two goals and five assists in 11 games).

The jackets increased their goals per game from 2.44 to 2.68. They moved from worst to 23rd place in the league in this category. If that doesn’t sound impressive, it should look like this: It’s like turning a battleship in the Scioto River. Your differential has dropped from minus 20 to plus 7.

Among the many hit players during the series: Pierre-Luc Dubois (five goals and 12 assists), Gustav Nyquist (four goals and nine assists), Atkinson (seven goals and three assists in nine games) and Bjorkstrand (eight goals and two assists) in eight games).

Atkinson came back Thursday and had an assistant on his first shift. Bjorkstrand returned on Sunday and scored two goals.

The two top defensive players Zach Werenski (nine goals, four assists, plus 12 points) and Seth Jones (10 assists, plus 12 points) joined forces in a dream season in 44 days.

David Savard blocked more shots than Manute Bol.

And then there are the goalkeepers. They melt calculators.

Joonas Korpisalo played the first 10 games of the series and scored 1.72 goals compared to the average and a saving of 0.941 percent. Then he injured his knee and coach John Tortorella had to offer newcomer Elvis Merzlikins a little less conversation and a little more action.

Merzlikins played the next 10 games with an average of 1.51 goals and a saving of 0.955 percent. He has gone 4-0-0 with 0.50 goals against average and three losses in his last four games. He needed a break and Matiss Kivlenieks made his career debut in Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening. Kivlenieks scored 31 saves and defeated the Rangers 2-1. Latvia!

I’m going to hit a nerve here and say that these goalkeepers are confidently playing behind a team that is committed to a defensive stance. Sergei Bobrovsky would admit so much.

Who are these jackets? Are you the lottery team that you were in 29 games? Or are they the team that has scored 34 points in the last 21 games?

Perhaps the team’s story in 50 games is revealing. The jackets have contested the playoffs six times and each time they have at least 56 points in 50 games. They have 60 this year.

There is still so much hockey to play, and as Gerard Gallant can testify, things can go away quickly.

The youngest team in the league (average age 26, according to hockey-reference.com) with the fourth largest share of salary caps ($ 6.15 million, according to capfriendly.com) is 32 in good shape to take away games.

General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen will receive numerous calls from teams looking for defense with points and on the net until the trading deadline on February 24th.

