Michael Arace | Jarmo Kekalainen rightly trusts the newcomers to Blue Jackets - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

The Blue Jackets have a hot 16: 2: 4 series after their 4: 3 win against Winnipeg in the Nationwide Arena on Wednesday evening. The jackets came into play with five rookies to choose from.

Columbus is a colony.

The jackets have used 10 rookies this season – without Dean Kukan, who at the age of 26 and in the service area (77 career games) is hardly a nonrookie by definition of the league.

When Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky led an exodus of unrestricted free agents last summer, there were a lot of pearls about the disparagement of a crime and the alleged goalkeeper. These concerns only grew on December 8 when the team had an 11-14-4 record and couldn’t push a puck into an open net with a broom.

Director General Jarmo Kekalainen said again that he believed in his core and believed in his youth. He started the season to promote the talents of strikers Alexandre Texier and Emil Bemström, among others. Over the course of the season and with increasing injuries, he relied even more on his farm system (and spoke of “opportunities” for new players).

Incidentally, this is a system that is considered one of the most used in the league. By the way: The Athletic ranked the Jackets Prospects Pool this year in 31st place among 31 NHL teams. The Sporting News ranked the farm system of the jackets in 27th place (from 28th place).

In the latest edition of our Cannon Fodder podcast (available from Dispatch.com), Kekalainen said, “With all due respect, I don’t know if some of the other people who tag these lists have a live ad. They are based on hearsay, tapes and what I call top scouting. I don’t think anyone (Defender Vladislav) had Gavrikov on a list last year – except for us. …

“I don’t really pay attention to these lists. But I pay a lot of attention to the lists that our scouts have, our development coaches, how they assess our prospects – we are building on that.”

24-year-old Gavrikov, who was elected in the sixth round in 2015, has four goals, 11 points and an increase of 12. He was successful in his main role as a defender. There is a small edge.

Texier, 20, was in the second round in 2017. He had six goals and 13 points in 36 games before going into the game earlier this month due to a back injury. He sees the ice. Bemstrom, 20, was in the fourth round in 2017. Recently returned after a rib injury, he has five goals and 13 points in 37 games. His wrist shot and one-off effects exude malice.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins was successful in the third round in 2014. He was victorious in his first eight starts before all-star goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo suffered a knee injury on December 29. He is 5-0 in his last five starts with three failures.

A total of eight rookie skaters played more than 150 games and scored more than 50 points, and two rookie goalies – Merzlikins and Matiss Kivlenieks – helped Korpisalo and the 5th Line enter a post-bob era.

The children get repetitions and the children are doing well.

No GM bats 1,000. It’s such a tough business. For example, the jackets were among the 23 teams that overtook David Pastrnak in 2014 (the year Sonny Milano reached # 16 overall). The Vancouver Canucks made pastrnak twice.

The goal, especially in a Columbus-sized market, is to be smart and consistent when developing assets. Whatever happens between now and the end of the regular season, the jackets have managed to advance their development process as they fit into the playoff race.

In the summer, they will be more flexible in lending assets to improve their team by a larger factor if they so choose.

marace@dispatch.com

@ MichaelArace1