Michael Arace | Gerard Gallant traded Vegas Golden Knights - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch with crooked hands

Gerard Gallant, who was fired earlier this week as the coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, crushes a word every 10 years. Could be. His honesty has a purity that is anachronistic.

It was a shame that Vegas General Manager Kelly McCrimmon didn’t have much to explain when he handed Gallant a pink panties. McCrimmon said he “felt” it was time for a change. So much for advanced analytics. “Turk” deserves it better.

Gallant’s NHL coaching career began in Columbus in 2000 as one of the original assistants. Perhaps he wasn’t quite ready for the daunting task when he was promoted to Blue Jackets coach in 2003 – what would have been possible with this team back then? He got up and kept climbing.

Gallant had a 103-point season in Florida before being phoned by a silly owner in 2016. The next season, he led the Golden Knights on one of the greatest rides ever in the first year of its existence: 109 points and an incredible run to the Stanley Cup final.

He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award twice and won it once. He placed two division and one conference title in different rafters.

He was released a week after the Knights’ slip in the Pacific. What business. He was the seventh NHL coach fired this season, the fifth for on-ice reasons.

“I’m trying to get in touch with (fired coaches) right away to give some support,” said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella on Thursday. “Always do it, whether I know him or not. At the end of the day you want to defeat her team every evening – but when the season is over and you are together, you try to help each other. Because nobody (otherwise) will help us . “

Tortorella was only fired three times. It seems to be more, I know. That is the business of popular sports. As William Munny said in “Forgiveness,” “Deserves nothing to do with it.” Sometimes the GM feels something. Or maybe the president of the ice hockey department is having a bad day, or the owner’s Shih-Tzu has made a no-no on the living room rug. And there is the deduction.

“I think that if you try to keep your job, you are making the wrong decisions,” said Tortorella. “I’ll train the team the way I think best and from there. And if people aren’t happy with it, they’ll show you the door. And I was shown the door.”

Tortorella was retired in October 2015 and is now the fourth longest tenured coach in the league behind Jon Cooper from Tampa Bay, Paul Maurice from Winnipeg and Jeff Blashill from Detroit.

Tortorella said of his relationship with General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen: “The thing with Jarmo and me – no matter how hot or ugly it gets – at the end of the day we talk about it. We agree on one thing about him: he will come to me “I will not hear it from two other stations, namely chicken (guano).”

Kekalainen gave a recent example: he and Tortorella picked a bone for two hours when the jackets were in Vegas over the weekend. They joined the discussion the next day for 45 minutes and the next day for 15 minutes.

“We talk, we reflect and reflect again and again,” said Kekalainen with a laugh. “If you don’t have the courage to say something to someone’s face, don’t say it. It’s a way of life for me. Maybe that’s why I don’t have that many friends – but the friends I have are.” the good ones.”

And what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

marace@dispatch.com

@ MichaelArace1