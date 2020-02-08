Michael Arace | Blur of Columbus Blue Jackets is not a foregone conclusion – Sport – The Columbus shipment

There is a perception that the Blue Jackets must fade at some point. What is the reality?

The jackets collected points in 23 of the 25 games when they entered the weekend. They contributed nine points on Friday against their Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena. They had the seventh best record (29-16-9) in the first best hockey competition in the world.

Is there an adage in sport that is older and triter than “defense wins championships?” The defense of Jackets must be among the best and deepest in the NHL. Their goaltending is also trending that way. When Friday arrived, they had allowed fewer goals – 135 in 54 games, or 2.5 per – than any other team in the league.

They have also remained among the leaders in man games lost due to injuries. Their selection is teeming with rookies and emergency memories. Only four coats have played in every game this season.

Yet they have collected victories and points.

And they are seen as something of a starless anomaly, a band of stay-over-the-puck, fall-lucky no-names that is bound to tumble. Presumably, their lack of high-end offensive talent will certainly have a negative impact on their drive to the play-offs, while other contenders will become more defensive.

There is something in this perception.

“They are on the bubble,” said hockey connoisseur John Buccigross of ESPN. He has Ohio tires and keeps an eye on Columbus from Bristol, Connecticut. He was on Nationwide during the opening night in 2000.

“They have a difficult schedule – seven of their last 10 on the road, nine against Eastern Conference teams – and if they stumble hard somewhere, they’re done,” he said. “In the era of the hard cover, it is a generic good team that has a chance, but with a very small margin for errors.”

Buccigross was consulted for a look from outside the Columbus bubble. At the start of the season, he was one of the few national experts who was bullish – or at least not opposed to – the jackets. Most people canceled the team as soon as Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky walked in July. No Buccigross.

“They have a number of key players – Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Seth Jones – who have shares in the company,” Buccigross said. “That’s how they play: total buy-in. Those players can be hard to find and they are gold.”

From outside the 614 the first impression of the team goes like this: Jones and co-defender Zach Werenski are worth the entry fee.

“If they are on the ice at the same time, there can’t be a better pair in the competition,” Buccigross said. “Maybe one is just as good – but not better. (Pierre-Luc) Dubois may not be a bona fide center no. 1, but he would be a really good no. 2 in a really good team. Gustav Nyquist was a sneaky little one signing, a veteran you know can play. “

Atkinson, despite missing time with an injury, will still be in the range of 25 to 30 goals. Josh Anderson will soon be healthy and he will be motivated to relocate himself in a contract year. Elvis! And so on.

Looking at his crystal ball, the predictions of Buccigross on the trading deadline do not resemble what fans say in the bubble: CEO Jarmo Kekalainen, absent from an offer that he cannot refuse, does not have to do anything. Perhaps he is looking forward to choosing the violation, preferably with a center. Maybe someone like Derek Stepan from Arizona, in exchange for a (not-first-round) sketch.

What we see ahead of us this season in Columbus is at least a well-coached, well-glued team that is able to stick to a wild card or even improve their destiny.

“It’s a cool, well-rounded group, on and off the ice,” Buccigross said. “They seem to be real adults.”

Will they fade away? Could be. Maybe not.

[email protected]

@ MichaelArace1