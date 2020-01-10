The researchers spread out over a few dozen houses in Redding, Connecticut, and set up black rodent-sized plastic shelters.

“They are typically used to store rodenticides for rats,” said Kirby Stafford, an entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experimental Station.

For this experiment, each of the structures contained a rodent feed that was not coated with poison but with a Lyme disease vaccine – for mice.

Approximately half of the ticks infected with Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, develop the bite of infected mice with white feet. This makes these small forest dwellers the most important carriers of the bacteria, says Stafford. Stafford believes that if the pathogen in the mouse population could be reduced or eliminated, it could also reduce human infections.

“So the idea here is to vaccinate the mice,” says Stafford. “We put a Lyme disease vaccine in an oral bait that would immunize them. This would prevent ticks that feed on these animals from becoming infected and eventually turning around and infecting you.”

Stafford and his colleagues tested the vaccine for two years by putting the brittle in bait boxes around 21 homes.

“We fed the mice and captured them. Blood samples were taken, ticks removed and the mice released, ”says Stafford.

At the end of the study, Stafford said the kibble vaccine had caused a dramatic decrease in Borrelia infections in mice compared to the properties where the kibble was not obtained.

Only about 9 percent of the ticks were infected in areas where the vaccine was used for two years, but according to the paper, about 40 percent of the ticks were infected in areas where there was nothing.

The researchers reported their findings in the Experimental and Applied Acarology journal this week.

With approximately 30,000 to 35,000 cases per year, Lyme disease is the most common disease transmitted by ticks, fleas, or mosquitoes in the United States. According to the CDC, Massachusetts is one of the states with a high incidence of Lyme disease. Without treatment, Lyme’s rashes and joint pain can cause brain damage, muscle weakness, and numbness. In rare cases, these symptoms persist in some patients for years.

Aside from personal vigilance and tick control, there are no proven methods to lower the Lyme infection rate.

“We have nothing,” says Felicia Keesing, a disease ecologist at Bard College who was not involved in the study. “Nothing has been demonstrated that reduces the number of Lyme disease cases in humans.”

The kibble vaccine could become a valuable tool in fighting Lyme disease, Keesing says. However, like many other Lyme prevention methods tested by scientists, Keesing warns that vaccinating mice may not reduce the number of cases of Lyme disease in humans.

“It’s a really important problem. One that we urgently need to solve,” says Keesing. “We have a variety of things that reduce the number of ticks in people’s yards. These have not affected people’s health. So this study has the right idea, but it doesn’t mean that fewer cases actually occur in humans. ‘

In addition, Keesing warns that shortcomings in the statistical methods used in the study may have distorted the results.

But Keesing still believes the kibble vaccine is a promising way to fight Lyme disease.

“I love the spirit of it,” she says. “This has the advantage that a home owner can house this product in his garden. For other products, you need a trained technician. “

And if a kibble vaccine is able to take a bite out of the number of human Lyme disease cases a year, it could be a cost-effective intervention for communities.

Updated 1/10 to clarify the study results.