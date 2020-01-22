Mic on Bezos' hacked phone may have been compromised for months

What secrets is Jeff Bezos hiding behind closed doors?

The Amazon boss and owner of the Washington Post naturally meets with industry leaders, politicians and regulators. And, as a forensic analysis of Bezos’ hacked phone received from motherboard shows, there is a possibility that the Saudi government has been listening to these conversations for months.

The cyber security firm FTI Consulting’s report describes how and why investigators hired by the CEO believed that his iPhone had been hacked by the Saudi government. However, it is also noted to what extent the Bezos phone was fully owned.

“FTI assumes that the Bezos device was compromised on May 1, 2018,” the report said, possibly local (intercepted) recordings made using the phone’s microphone. “

In other words, from May 2018 until Bezos handed over his phone to FTI at the end of February 2019, anyone who hacked his phone could have listened to his phone’s microphone.

So what did Bezos do in this 10-month window? Fortunately, his meeting with Donald Trump took place earlier, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t many valuable conversations that a potential spy could overhear.

Bezos with MBS.

Image: Bandar Algaloud / getty

In July 2018, Bezos attended the Allen & Company Sun Valley conference, also known as the “Summer Camp for Billionaires”. A healthy list of key players in the business and technology sectors was present, according to Business Insider. Such as Eddy Cue, Dara Khosrowshahi, Sheryl Sandberg, Rupert Murdoch, Sam Altman and the current presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Remember, July 2018 was shortly after hackers compromised Bezos’ phone.

But wait, it’s getting wilder. A look at the exact data of “remarkable peaks in egress traffic” from Bezos’ phone shows at least one interesting coincidence.

On September 27, 2019, FTI Consulting found that 511 MB of data had left the CEO’s phone. What else happened that day? Oh yes, CNBC reported that Bezos rocket company Blue Origin received a major order to deliver rocket engines to a Boeing and Lockheed Martin joint venture called ULA.

Interesting.

Image: screenshot / fti cybersecurity

It is important that the data extraction from Bezos’ phone was not limited to the few data shown in the table above. According to FTI Consulting “in addition to the peaks, the daily average rose from 430 KB to 101 MB.”

In other words, this daily extraction of data from Bezos’ phone captured far more than just tail pictures and scandalous text messages – exactly what happened to the National Investigator.

Imagine whoever hacked Jeff Bezos’ phone could still be sitting.