Miami Soho Beach House organizes lunch for ‘the 100 most influential people’

A group of powerful players was streamed to Miami’s Soho Beach House for the Super Bowl on Friday for a lunch organized by fanatic mogul Michael Rubin and Hollywood sports agent and scion Casey Wasserman.

The hush-hush A-list meeting was intended to bring together NFL owners, top CEOs, moguls, musicians and more for the game, we hear. A spy said, “It was a seated lunch for the 100 most influential people in the Super Bowl.”

Sources at the hotspot saw owners coming in, including Robert Kraft, Jed York, Stan Kroenke, Jeffrey Lurie, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Kim Pegula and David and Nicole Tepper, plus NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp. Also spotted were Shaquille O’Neal, Pharrell Williams, Bill Belichick, Peyton Manning and Scooter Braun – who arrived with reggaeton singer J Balvin (apparently the only guest with multi-colored light bolts dyed in his hairstyle).

Also distinguished were Mark Cuban, Alex Rodriguez, Marshawn Lynch, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, Van Jones, FedEx founder Fred Smith, Meek Mill, Barry Stenlicht, nightlife guru Dave Grutman and new NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. The group was seen powwowing in a cocktail area before sitting to dine outside.

Meanwhile, large outdoor parties in Miami, scheduled for Saturday, have been confused to relocate locations due to the expected rain. We are told that during lunch the Rubin team was busy moving its Saturday fanatic bash from the Mondrian South Beach pool to a luxury tent in Loews Miami Beach, where the NFL Commissioner’s Party hosted the night before. A joke with a source, “the weather gets worse, the parties upgrade.”

.