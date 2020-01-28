Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Ultra-athletic quarterback Chris Streveler worked for the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

The Dolphins, who have to deal with their backfield in this offseason, have found out the former Ravens RB Alex Collins, who led her in a hurry with 973 yards in 2017.

They also worked out CFL QB Chris Streveler, who led Winnipeg to the Gray Cup this year. A potential branch of development.

The 24-year-old Streveler threw in two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 2,698 yards, along with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He completed 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Streveler was particularly effective for Winnipeg in the postseason during the 2019 CFL championship run. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in the West semi-final in Calgary and threw a touchdown pass for Andrew Harris in the Gray Cup.

The South Dakota product has compared to New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Taysom Hill, an explosive athlete who can arm and legally attack the defense. NFL teams have noted Streveler, including those near South Beach.