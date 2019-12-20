MHS Mailbag: Who could they exchange the Nuggets for before the deadline?

Loading...

December 18, 2018; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) reacts with guard Malik Beasley (25) after a play in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While many Denver Nuggets fans celebrate December 15 to commemorate the emergence of Nikola Jokic as the future of the Nuggets, it also represents something a bit more serious for the players involved.

December 15 is the day that almost all players of the National Basketball Association are available for exchange, which makes the 15th day of the last month of the calendar year the unofficial start of the season of exchange of the NBA 2019-20.

That said, in the last five days some questions about the Nuggets and their chances of being active on the exchange deadline have arisen, so let's discuss some questions, okay?

Who should Nuggets point to in an exchange? – @ bwill628 via Twitter

This has been the most common question sent to Mile High Sports to be answered.

Before entering specific players that Denver could or should point to, it is first important to note what type of player they need.

One of the most obvious omissions on the Denver list is its lack of one-on-one offensive players who can take down a defense. At the time of writing this, the Nuggets are tied for the fourth highest number of shots made per game during the last four seconds of the shot clock and are only making 33.8% of those looks, which places Denver as the team 19 more efficient when firing those kinds of shots.

The reason for their abundance of shots at the end of the clock and their difficulties in converting those looks is because Denver does not have many players who can take down an isolated defense.

Will Barton III has been able to do this for the Nuggets, which is one of the reasons why its importance cannot be overstated this year, but Denver needs more players that can reliably demolish a defense, draw a support defender and score or find the open man

(Although it would be good for Jokic to become this type of player, he has shown that he cannot be trusted to attack a defense with the level of aggression it takes to be a one-to-one creator in this way. Jokic is connected to to always make the right play; it is an instinct and not a conscious decision of him. Because of that, Denver needs additional creators around him to optimize his offense.)

The most obvious answer is also the best option available: Jrue Holiday.

This season, Holiday is earning 1,108 points for possession in isolation environments that are in the 89th percentile according to Synergy. By counting assists and scoring in isolation, Holiday is still in the 80th percentile. His ability to turn the corner and attack the hoop has always been an integral part of his skill set and is a trait that the Nuggets offensive It needs much more.

In addition to Holiday's individual aggression, he has also played at one of the fastest speeds in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans led by Alvin Gentry, who are seventh in the NBA in terms of pace this season. In the last five years, New Orleans has never fallen from the top 10 in terms of pace.

Malone has begged his team to play with more rhythm throughout the year and Holiday would be an adrenaline shot in that regard.

Holiday is a great finisher on the edge, an intelligent pin, a selfless teammate, and has shown that he can play with an elite center that needs a lot of touches. While his adjustment on the backcourt with Jamal Murray remains a question mark, there is no doubt that Holiday has skills that could help propel the Nuggets to become a true contender in the Western Conference.

While acquiring Holiday sounds like a type of home run, building that deal will be a completely different obstacle to overcome. The Nuggets do not own their own first-round pick this year, they cannot easily exchange Murray due to the provision of poisonous pills in their contract, Porter, according to reports, is untouchable in business talks, and the Pelicans already have a list complete, so any agreement would have to end Nuggets and Pelicans by sending the same number of players to each other. While Holiday is an almost perfect fit, the path to acquire it is difficult to say the least.

The next problem the Nuggets have addressed this season is their lack of shooting; especially from a distance of three points.

Through 26 games this season, the Nuggets are only taking 30.3 three-point shots per game, which is number 25 in the league. To make matters worse, they are only converting 35.6% of their distance shots. Simply put, Nuggets need to take and make more triples in the future.

While there is internal hope that people like Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Nikola Jokic and others on the Nuggets list will finally return to the lethal shooting team they were a few seasons ago, there is no current evidence to support those hopes.

That said, what lightless shooters might be available on the exchange deadline?

The most mentioned name when talking about automatic external shooters is JJ Redick of the Pelicans. At the time of writing this article, Redick had drilled a blistering 45.8% from a three-point range while taking 7.1 attempts beyond the arc in 29 minutes of game time per game. Currently, pelicans have moved away from business talks involving Redick, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, but as the deadline approaches, their availability may change.

In addition to Redick, there are other notable snipers that might be available.

Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott is currently making an absurd 47.2% of his triples this season and could be an interesting option if Denver were looking for a certain size shooter.

In the same line of McDermott, the Nuggets could also turn their attention to Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets, who has converted 43.7% of his 6.2 three-point shots per game. Harris has been one of the best non-ball shooters in the league in the past two seasons and could be a brilliant combination with the egalitarian Denver style.

The last three shooters that could help the Nuggets are Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs, Tony Snell of the Detroit Pistons and Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings.

Mills has been a microwave scorer for San Antonio for seemingly a generation, but with the Spurs heading for their first reconstruction since the writing of Tim Duncan, San Antonio may seek to pass his guard for a long time. In the last four years, Mills has made 1316 three-point shots, which is equivalent to just over four triples per game, and has made 39.7% of them. His shot is consistent and reliable, as is his offensive ability.

Snell is an ideal ballless wing that will make a great effort in defense. He has not shot worse than 39.7% from the three-point range in the last four years and is currently drilling 42.9% of his 4.7 triples per competition, which is one of the best brands in the NBA. With the spraying of the Pistons, Snell might be available, which may interest the Nuggets.

Last but not least, he is Jokic's teammate in the Serbian National Team; Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic is a fearless scorer from anywhere on the floor. He is a cunning edge finisher, a nuclear shooter from a distance, and has the balance to fire the dribble from the middle range or from the three-point range. According to Synergy, Bogdanovic is in the 91st percentile as a jump shooter, in the 80th percentile in bridges to catch and shoot, and an excellent 94th percentile in jump shots out of dribbling.

Denver needs to generate more three-point looks and Bogdanovic can provide in spades. His shot creation, on and off the ball, is something that the Nuggets team could really use if they want to unlock the best offensive version of themselves.

Also, and this is purely anecdotal, but having a Serbian partner on the list would only help Jokic on and off the floor. There is no denying that Jokic feels more at home when surrounded by people from his home country and when Jokic feels comfortable and carefree, his game tends to take a gigantic step forward. Joy is such an important factor in analyzing why Jokic's aggression comes and goes. Having Bogdanovic could also help in that regard.

Who do the Nuggets have in the commercial block? – @ Shann0nBe via Twitter

The answers to this question are incredibly obvious, but they are still tremendously surprising.

There are four players on the list of Nuggets that look like potential business candidates: Gary Harris, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig.

(This list could also include anyone from Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap or Barton, depending on who Denver is exchanging for and who the other team would ask for. All three players are essential to Denver's success this season, but their salaries could become in assets to build functional exchanges. Still, despite that fact and for the sake of this exercise, none of those three players will be discussed.)

While it may seem surprising, Harris's name should be included in this list for two reasons.

First, Denver has expressed its name several times in recent years in business talks trying to cause a stir. Harris was traded almost for a deal by Kevin Love a few years ago, he was mentioned in a possible deal by Jimmy Butler when Butler was still in Minnesota, he had his name linked to Kyrie Irving before finishing in Boston, and so on. ahead.

Second, the Nuggets are virtually unable to change Murray, who signed a maximum contract extension last season, due to the provision of poisonous pills. If a team seeks to receive a strong and established young player in an exchange, they will have to settle for Harris instead of Murray.

(The provision of the poisonous pill essentially means that if a team wanted to switch to Murray, they would have to have enough space on the cover next season to meet their maximum contract extension despite the fact that Murray is still currently in the last year of his rookie contract This prevents teams that exceed the salary limit from exchanging players with rookie deals that also have imminent extensions).

Simply put, with no possibility for the Nuggets to exchange Jokic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that Michael Porter Jr. is untouchable in business talks, and with the provision of Murray's poisonous pill in his contract, the last young player of High level left in the Nuggets The list is Harris, which puts him at risk of being changed.

While the Nuggets surely don't want to trade Harris, he may be their only chance to discuss the framework of an agreement for Holiday. Simply put, if Denver wants to redeem for a player who is at a level close to the All-Star Game, Harris must be included.

The other three candidates to participate in the business talks are Beasley, Hernangomez and Craig, who are in the same frustrating situation.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has been desperately trying to find time to let Porter work with his rookie mistakes, but the stalemate in the wing position from the bank makes rotation incredibly difficult to handle. Porter's four, Craig, Hernangomez and Beasley have played in spurts and the four have been out of rotation all together at different points throughout the season, but the only constant has been the understanding that Porter needs minutes. That leaves Beasley, Hernangomez and Craig fighting for a remaining place in Malone's 10-man rotation.

The easiest way to address the constant movement and reorganization of Malone's bank rotation is to eliminate some of its options by moving from one or two of its reserve wings.

Beasley seems to be the most obvious option to be transferred. During the low season, he reportedly rejected a three-year contract extension with $ 30 million, which led him to sign with the infamous Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Beasley, who had a great year during the 2018-19 season, is looking to get paid, but his retirement from Malone's rotation has clouded what would surely be a great second contract for the young sniper.

At this point, it is impossible to know what kind of money Beasley could have in the restricted free agency, but the obvious fact is that Denver no longer has space or money for him and changing it before losing it in the free agency for nothing seems likely.

Both Hernangomez and Craig, despite their contributions at different times, are also the type of players for whom the Nuggets no longer have space. Including any of them in an exchange would not mean that they are bad players in the NBA, but that it would be more about Denver's vision of the future. Both players will be restricted free agents at the end of the season and capitalize on their value now, instead of losing both for nothing, it seems possible.