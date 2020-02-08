MFD fireman who lost his life in the duty to rest: “This is a tough day”

MILWAUKEE – First responders from all over the state came together on Saturday, February 8, to remember the life of a Milwaukee firefighter. Darrin Jones, 52, died in his sleep on February 1.

“This was shocking and saddening for us,” said David Votsis of the Milwaukee Fire Department. “This is a very heavy loss.”

First aid workers, family and friends remembered the life of Jones a week after his death. The experienced firefighter served 29 years in the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“He was always happy,” said Votsis. “He has always been lucky. He always brightened up the room and we try to continue his spirit. “

Dozens of counselors from all over the state showed support in the New Testament church in Milwaukee.

“This is a tough day,” said Votsis. “This was an extremely tough week for the Milwaukee Fire Department.”

The death of Jones is considered the death of his duty – the cause that is probably the result of health problems or chemicals to which Jones was exposed during his work.

“No one leaves this physically or emotionally better than when they came to this job,” Votsis said. “We know that this is a risk. That does not make it any easier. “

Jones was described as someone who lit up everyone’s day, who was always positive, with a life-size personality.

“He had humor about him,” said Votsis. “He had a respect and mercy about him.”

After the funeral, a large procession for Jones went to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, where he was deported.

“He always did his job with dignity,” said Votsis. “He carried his life with dignity and class that simply cannot be denied.”

Jones left behind a wife and three children.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials said they were extremely grateful for all the support.

