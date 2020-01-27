Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refused on Monday to meet with organizers of an anti-violence march, led in part by a family member of nine Americans who were murdered by cartel armed forces in northern Mexico last November.

The event was organized by family member Julian Lebaron, a member of the attacked family of two nationalities, and local activist Javier Sicilia, reports The Hill. López Obrador provided Lebaron, Sicily, and other relatives of the victims with several cabinet-level security officers, but remained critical of the march during his daily press conference on Monday.

“There are conservative-minded organizations that do not require violence from governments who have made the decision to use violence to address the security situation,” said López Obrador, referring to security policies of previous administrations.

He also accused some activists of suffering from “amnesia” for failing to investigate former high-ranking officials accused of corruption.

He would not say whether he was specifically referring to the organizers of the march, but instead urged the media to “investigate those who did not denounce crimes, the enforcement policies that were being enforced. Now they are screaming like city criers than they are were.” silent like mummies. “

However, Lebaron and Sicilia criticized the president’s predecessors after losing family members to violence against organized crime in 2009 and 2011.

The president’s supporters called the protesters “traitors” and urged them to “return to their country, the United States.

López Obrador said he would visit the Lebaron family survivors in two months.

In 2019, more than 34,000 people were murdered in Mexico. This is the highest number since the current statistical model was introduced in the 1990s and probably the highest number after the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1921, The Hill notes.

