Mexico will not really raffle a huge presidential jet

MEXICO CITY – Mexicans no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when the government raffles the luxurious presidential jet: the Air Force keeps it.

No one will win the $ 130 million Boeing 787 aircraft in the lottery-like lottery to be held in the coming months.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Friday that a symbolic lottery will actually award a total prize pool of $ 100 million.

Twenty winners share equal shares of the $ 100 million pot.

The government hopes to sell 6 million tickets for around $ 25 each, raising $ 150 million. The remaining money is paid to keep the plane in flight condition while López Obrador tries to sell or rent it. Any net proceeds would go to the purchase of medical equipment.

López Obrador flies tourist class on commercial flights and considers the jet, purchased for more than $ 200 million by its predecessor, to be wasteful.

The plane could not find a buyer after a year of selling on an American runway, where it accumulated around $ 1.5 million in maintenance costs.

The jet is expensive to use and is configured to carry only 80 people, with a full presidential suite with a bedroom and private bathroom. Experts say it would be too expensive to reconfigure in a commercial aircraft that normally carries as many as 300 passengers.

Earlier, López Obrador had suggested exchanging the aircraft for medical equipment in the US or selling it in shares to a group of business people for executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it out by the hour, hoping to pay off the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.

19,432608

-99.133208

. (TagsToTranslate) news