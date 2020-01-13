Mexican wrestler La Parka dies after being badly injured in the ring

La Parka, known to have struggled while wearing complex costumes and masks, died Saturday at 54, announced Lucha Libre AAA. Huerta Escoboza showed signs of kidney failure on Friday and was put on assisted breathing. The next day, his lungs and kidneys failed. “We are very sad to announce that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta” LA PARKA “has passed away,” said Lucha Libre AAA on Twitter. “We offer our support and condolences to all of his family and raise our prayers so that they can soon recover from this.” Huerta Escoboza was originally from Hermosillo, Mexico. He started wrestling in 1987 and has toured Mexico and the world with AAA “under the mask of” La Parka “” for over 20 years, said the wrestling company. He has won titles such as the Triplemanía Cup and the Antonio Peña Cup. He was also the grand winner of King of Kings, an annual tournament produced by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Another wrestler, Adolfo Margarito Tapia Ibarra, originally bore the nickname “La Parka”. He fought in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and currently works under the name of L.A. Park.

