Metro Vancouver taxi companies start with driving-hail challenge in court

VANCOUVER – A Metro Vancouver taxi driver says he has been losing about $ 100 a day since the companies using Uber and Lyft set off less than two weeks ago.

Kulwant Sahota, who is also the president of Yellow Cab, says his future is at stake and he fears that it could get worse if the BC Supreme Court does not approve a request to introduce driver’s licenses pending judicial review of their approval.

“I’m very scared, clearly one of the biggest things we have – especially with Uber and Lyft – the limit they have for prizes is $ 3.35. They don’t have to ask a cent more. We, as individuals, compete we with that? “

On Tuesday, a lawyer for members of the Vancouver Taxi Association argued that an uneven playing field was used by the independent Passenger Transportation Board to enable the operation of ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft in the region.

David Penner says that the board did not take sufficient account of the economic impact of the decision and did not offer the taxi companies the opportunity for a meaningful response.

The group of taxi companies, including most members of the association, asks the B.C. Supreme Court to suspend approvals granted to Uber and Lyft by the board pending a judicial review of those decisions.

Lyft lawyer Roy Millen accused the taxi association of bringing the case to court because she disagreed with the decision of the board.

While Uber’s lawyer, Michael Feder, argues that companies that have committed to driving taxis in other jurisdictions have decimated are wrong.

Justice Veronica Jackson will give her decision on Thursday.