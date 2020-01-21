(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The current speed limit on Metro Road in Casper is 48 km / h, but is approaching a speed limit of 60 km / h.

The city council approved the speed limit increase at second reading during its session on Tuesday, January 21. You must approve the third reading amendment before it takes effect.

Metro Road provides access to locations such as the Casper Metro Animal Control Center and the Casper Regional Landfill.

The speed limit increase applies to Metro Road between Bryan Stock Trail and Station Road. The city estimates that changing the speed limit signs would cost about $ 800.

Andrew Beamer, head of the civil service, says in a memo that the city has gathered speed data along the street. As a result, 85% of traffic is already traveling on Metro Road at 40 miles an hour or less.

The speed at which 85% of traffic travels on a street generally corresponds to the speed at which the city recommends setting a speed limit.

Beamer explains that studies have shown that this tends to result in the lowest risk of crash.

