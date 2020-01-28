Metro Exodus: Sam's story expansion will be released on February 11th and will be the game's last story DLC

4A Games visited their blog today to announce the much anticipated second and final expansion of DLC for Metro Exodus!

Yes, after much anticipation, the final DLC for Metro Exodus has been detailed. The DLC is expected to be released on February 11 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, no trailer was released for the DLC, but the developers released both an image and a small description of what players could expect. Sam’s story will take players to a new sandbox where your job is to find your way home to the United States.

Check out the newly released image for Sam’s story expansion, as well as some of the much anticipated DLC descriptions below:

In this sandbox survival expansion, players will shape Sam’s journey through Vladivostok on his way home to the United States.

Sam has long dreamed of returning home and maybe finding his family alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the dark tunnels of the subway, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow wasn’t the only city left alive after the war, hope no longer felt so stupid.

Sam moves away from the Aurora in search of a way back to the United States and reaches the remains of Vladivostoks from the tsunami-destroyed ports, destroyed industrial buildings and decaying residential areas. To finish his journey, Sam will find that he needs every tactic he has learned to survive because his environment turns out to be far more difficult than expected.

In similar news, Nintendo recently announced that Metro Redux is heading for the hybrid console – Nintendo Switch. The short 50 second announcement trailer gives a brief glimpse of the game running on Nintendo Switch consoles, and it looks like the revised version of the game is going well on the console.

Metro Redux is a dual video game in which Metro: Last Light and Metro: 2033 are combined in a revised version of the games. Improved lighting and performance were key, as the game was overdue for a remaster with improved graphics. Learn more about Metro Redux for the Nintendo Switch here!

Metro Exodus is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Sam’s story will be released on February 11, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. Are you looking forward to the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: subway