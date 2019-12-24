Meth is confiscated after a minivan driver attempts to evade the Saskatoon police force – Saskatoon

Loading...

Police in Saskatoon said they confiscated methamphetamine after a minivan driver tried to evade them on December 24.

The Pontiac Montana was found around 12:30 p.m. in block 1400 of Idylwyld Drive.

Police said the vehicle was "suspicious" and traffic incidents were initiated on 38th Street and 1st Avenue. However, the driver refused to stop.

A tire deflation device was used to attempt to stop the minivan, but the driver drove through a parking lot on 33rd Street and Idylwyld Drive to avoid it, and hit a cement pillar, according to a press release.

Despite significant damage to the front end, police said the driver continued driving until the minivan reached the 100-block Circle Drive, where it was parked in a hotel car park.

A 46-year-old man and woman attempted to flee but were quickly arrested, the police said.

Officers found the man in possession of meth. He is accused of dodging the police, driving dangerously, owning meth, and violating court conditions.

No charges were brought against the woman.

