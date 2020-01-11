Loading...

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich paid tribute to Neil Peart on Friday shortly after it was revealed that the legendary drummer of Rush died earlier in the week at the age of 67.

“Thank you Neil,” wrote Ulrich on Instagram. “Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially at the start when you took the time to talk to a young Danish drummer green about the recording, the equipment and the possibilities that lie ahead. .. “

Ulrich continued: “Thank you for what you have done for drummers around the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument!”

As Ulrich revealed in an interview at the Guitar Center in 2014, Metallica manager in their early years, Cliff Burnstein, also signed Rush with Mercury Records a decade earlier, so the band sometimes relied on Rush to get advice. “(Burnstein) said” Do you mean Neil Peart about the drums? “… Talking to Neil was like the god of the gods,” said Ulrich.

“So I managed to have enough guts to dial the phone number I was given and I called him and it was as if I had been talking to Neil Peart for half an hour about the Tama drums , it was pretty incredible. ”Shortly after, Tama sent Ulrich a drum kit to his specifications; the Metallica drummer continues to use Tama drums to this day.

Peart died Tuesday after a long, unrecognized battle with brain cancer. Metallica also paid tribute to Peart by posting a previously recorded concert video of guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo blurring Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” on stage:

