Metallica, Slayer Talk Influences in the clip ‘Murder in the first row’

Some of the leading voices in thrash metal remembered their earliest musical influences in an outtake of the documentary Murder in the Front Row.

James Hetfield of Metallica mentions Jeff Beck as inspiration and his bandmate Robert Trujillo talks about Stevie Wonder. Charra Benante of Anthrax remembers opera in his house when he grew up, while Dave Mustaine of Megadeth talks about the British invasion and Motown. In the three-minute clip, which accompanies the upcoming home video release of the film, members of Exodus, Slayer, Testament and many other bands dig deeply into their influences.

The film, inspired by a book by photographers Brian Lew and Harald Oimoen, will be available on April 24 via digital streaming outlets and on DVD. It traces the origin of the genre and how San Francisco became his de facto spiritual home.

“The Bay Area in Murder in the front row focused on the rise of thrash metal because the young people there had a unique front row seat for the development of the musical style,” the director, Adam Dubin, tells Rolling Stone .

Dubin is best known for documentaries such as A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica and the clip ‘Fight for Your Right to Party’ by the Beastie Boys. “I had witnessed the growth of the hip-hop scene in New York City along with thrash metal, so I understood the power of a scene and that’s something I wanted to explore,” he adds.

Dubin says he was happy, early in the filming process, when he heard how interconnected everyone in the scene was. He is also grateful that Lew and Oimoen had been there to document the first Metallica and Slayer concerts in the Bay Area. When he realized that Metallica was moving from Los Angeles to San Francisco and deploying Kirk Hammett from Bay Area as their guitarist, he saw how deeply woven everything was.

“I think the biggest surprise was the energy-rich interview with Kirk Hammett, because I realized how central he was to the development of music, “says Dubin. “Within six months of playing San Francisco for the first time, Metallica becomes a 50 percent Bay Area band with Cliff [Burton] and Kirk. That is no coincidence. That is the musical hand of destiny. And Dave Mustaine puts Megadeth together and immediately plays the Bay Area with Kerry King in the band. They were great times. “

In general, Dubin says he hopes music fans – regardless of whether they are metalheads – can appreciate the documentary as a musicological deep dive. Just like the artists in the clip talk about becoming enthusiastic about ‘Rock Around the Clock’ before they discover the Pan Tang Tygers, he hopes in his film how a music style is created.

“I feel that Murder in the front row is a first-hand look at an important music scene that is comparable to the blues explosion in swinging London in the sixties or New York City punk in the seventies,” says he. “The film is musical but also historical.” The recent death of Cliff Burton’s father Ray, who speaks so eloquently in the film, points to the importance of documenting this amazing history that has had such a broad cultural impact.

“One thing that struck me when I attended the screenings of the film was that parents who grew up from metal music brought their children as a kind of metal history lesson,” he continues. “That’s great. I hope people in the front row will use Murder to make contact with the music and with each other. In a sense, that’s what Bay Area is all about.”