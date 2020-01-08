Loading...

Metallica has pledged to donate over $ 500,000 to relief efforts in Australia. Their donation will benefit the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA).

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of forest fires sweeping millions of acres across Australia, with a major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The destruction and the devastating effects it results on all the residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land of Australia are truly heartbreaking, “the group said in a statement. “Please join us and do all you can to help as we, along with our All Within My Hands foundation, are committing $ 750,000 Australian dollars to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority of Victoria to help with relief efforts.

“NSW RFS is the largest organization of volunteer firefighters in the world, and all of the funds provided during this state of emergency are intended for related services and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires,” said Metallica. “The Country Fire Authority (CFA) is a volunteer, community-based fire and emergency services organization that helps protect 3.3 million Victorians and works with communities to protect Victorians from fires and other emergencies.”

Nearly 18 million acres of land have been destroyed by Australian bush fires that have been burning since September. Widespread fires razed nearly 2,000 homes and devastated entire cities. At least 25 people and around one billion animals have been killed. The disaster decimated almost a third of the koala population in New South Wales.

Several other celebrities, including Elton John and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, have pledged to donate to relief efforts in Australia. At least two models have also appeared, generating more than $ 500,000 by selling NSFW photos online.