Metallica expressed a sense of loss after the death of Ray Burton, father of the late bass player of the group Cliff Burton, saying in a statement that they felt “ incredible pain ”. Ray’s daughter Connie revealed on Facebook on Sunday that her father died last Wednesday. The metal quartet confirmed his age at 94, and Ray’s stepdaughter Casey said in a tribute video that he died of pneumonia.

“For 38 years, we have been fortunate to have Ray’s energy, wisdom and light in our lives,” Metallica wrote in a statement on his website. “His eternal youth with his energy, his positivity and his relentless smile were both incredibly powerful and incredibly honest.”

They continued: “From coast to coast and abroad too, Ray’s radiant face greeted us regularly, offering warmth and anchor to our travels, and when it came to the whole family, the group , the crew and fans of Metallica, he considered us all to be his own. The fact that he died leaves an indefinable feeling of sadness and loss, but we also know that Ray wouldn’t want us to sneak in our sacred keys too long.

“So, in honor of him and the kind of man he was, we also want to truly celebrate the 94 years of life that Ray has given everyone, knowing with certainty that a gleam of light, of his wisdom and his energy will always be with us. wherever we go, “they wrote, concluding,” We love you Ray, rest in peace. “

The group’s four members – singer / guitarist James Hetfield, guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo and drummer Lars Ulrich – each wrote individual tributes to Ray. Hetfield stylized it like a poem.

“Sir. Ray Burton is one of my heroes / In his earthly form, his end of the line / He has gone through many difficult storms / A solid, real and gracefully worn compass,” he writes. “Until his last breath , I have not met a more positive man / And for his son there was no more loyal fan / So he leaves the material world to be with his sons and his wife / I really feel very happy d ‘having made him through my life / In earthly form, his end of the line / Mr. Ray Burton is one of my heroes. “

In the tribute video, Burton’s stepdaughter Casey detailed the illness that ultimately cost her her life.

“He got a cold and I took him to the hospital, and for seven days I stayed by hoping he could recover,” said Casey. “He’s a really strong guy – he’s still recovering – but unfortunately he has lived with 35% of his heart in recent years. And we knew that one day his poor little heart could not follow, and this time it was not the case. Wednesday evening, he died surrounded by my family. “

She highlighted Ray’s love for Metallica members, past and present: “James, Lars, Kirk, Jason (Newsted) and Rob (Trujillo), and Dave (Mustaine)”.

Casey also recognized Trujillo, Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin and former Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin for “having been with him for the past seven days and giving him the support he needed to ‘hospital.”

Ray Burton remained a staple of the Metallica family after the tragic death of his son in a bus accident in 1986. He has attended numerous concerts by the group over the years, including their September S & M2 performance with the San Francisco Symphony, which included Scott Pingel’s lower right version of Cliff’s solo “Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)”.

“He told me he was crying during my solo,” Pingel told Ultimate Classic Rock. “Of all this experience, it was the most powerful, hearing it from the father (and) what it meant to him.”