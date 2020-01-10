Metacritic describes the best games of 2019 as well as the best games of the decade, all of which were chosen by fans

Loading...

The year has ended and also the decade. There are not many times that a decade ends. When this is the case, a lot usually happens in memories.

The past year has been amazing for games, but the past decade has been even better. Thanks to Metacritic, we have a few new lists that describe some of the best games of the year. As voted by the fans, we’ve made a list of the best games of 2019 and the past decade.

I’ll quickly go through the top three of every list that includes Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Death Stranding for the first three of 2019. In the past decade, the first three included The Last of Us, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Make sure you look through both lists in detail below:

GAMES

We haven’t collected critics’ top 10 lists for video games, but we’ve rated the top rated games of the year. Indeed, our users’ first choice, Resident Evil 2, was the top rated new game of 2019, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, number 2, also ranked second among the new titles. Our users definitely liked Death Stranding better than the reviewers. This exclusive PS4 version was just the 30th release with the highest score for the Sony console last year.

In similar news, PlayStation featured the ten best games of the decade voted for by fans this morning on Twitter. The list included some great games, but The Last of Us was again ranked number one. If you would like to see the full list of selected winners from the past decade, click here!

2010-2019 was a strong decade with wonderful titles on all platforms. If the coming decade is as good as the last one, we are in good shape. But I’m curious, what were your favorite games of the decade? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: metacritic