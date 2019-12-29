Meta-analysis study indicates we only publish positive results

Loading...

Andrew Brooks

While science as a whole has produced remarkably reliable answers to many questions, it does so despite the fact that any individual study may not be reliable. Problems such as small errors on the part of researchers, problems not identified with materials or equipment, or the tendency to publish positive responses can alter the results of a single work. But collectively, through multiple studies, science in general moves towards an understanding of the underlying reality.

A meta-analysis is a way of formalizing that process. Take the results of multiple studies and combine them, increasing the statistical power of the analysis. This may cause interesting results seen in some small studies to fade into statistical noise, or it may trigger a weak effect that is completely lost in more limited studies.

But a meta-analysis only works like magic if the underlying data is solid. And a new study that analyzes multiple meta-analyzes (a meta-analysis?) Suggests that one of those factors, our tendency to publish results that support hypotheses, is to make the underlying data less robust than we like.

Publication bias

Publication bias may be a form of research misconduct. If a researcher is convinced of his hypothesis, he could actively avoid publishing any results that would undermine his own ideas. But there are many other ways to establish publication bias. Researchers who find a weak effect could be delayed in the publication in the hope that additional research will be more convincing. Journals also tend to favor the publication of positive results, one in which a hypothesis is confirmed, and avoid publishing studies that do not see any effect. Researchers, aware of this, can adjust the publications they send accordingly.

As a result, we might expect to see a bias towards the publication of positive results and stronger effects. And, if a meta-analysis is performed using results with these biases, it will end up having a similar bias, despite its greater statistical power.

While this problem has been recognized by researchers, it is not obvious how to prevent this from being a problem with meta-analyzes. It is not even clear how to say that it is a problem with meta-analyzes. But a small team of Scandinavian researchers, Amanda Kvarven, Eirik Strømland and Magnus Johannesson, have discovered a way.

His work is based on the fact that several groups have organized direct replicas of studies in behavioral sciences. Together, they provide a substantial number of additional test subjects (more than 53,000 of them in the replicas used), but are not subject to possible biases that influence regular scientific publications. These should, collectively, provide a reliable measure of what the underlying reality is.

The three researchers searched the literature to identify meta-analysis on the same research question and obtained 15 of them. From there, it was a simple matter of comparing the effects observed in the meta-analyzes with those obtained in the replication efforts. If publication bias is not having an effect, the two should be substantially similar.

They were not substantially similar.

Almost half of the aftershocks saw a statistically significant effect of the same type seen by meta-analysis. An equal number saw an effect of the same type, but the effect was small enough not to matter. Finally, a remaining study saw a statistically significant effect that was not present in the meta-analysis.

Other problems appeared when the researchers looked at the size of the effect that different studies identified. The effects observed in the meta-analyzes were, on average, three times greater than those observed in the replication studies. This was not caused by some outliers; instead, a dozen of the 15 subjects showed larger effect sizes in the meta-analyzes.

All of this is consistent with what you can expect from a publication bias that favors strong positive results. The field had recognized that this could be a problem, and developed some statistical tools aimed at correcting the problem. Then, the researchers re-analyzed the meta-analyzes using three of these tools. Two of them did not work. The third was effective, but had the cost of reducing the statistical power of the meta-analysis; In other words, it eliminated one of the main reasons for doing a meta-analysis in the first place.

This does not mean that meta-analyzes are a failure or that all research results are unreliable. The work was carried out in a field, behavioral science, where enough problems had already been recognized to motivate extensive replication studies in the first place. The researchers cite a separate study from the medical literature that compared the meta-analyzes of a collection of small trials with the result of larger clinical trials that followed. While there was also a slight bias there for the positive effects, it was quite small, especially compared to the differences identified here.

But the study indicates that the problem of publication bias is real. Fortunately, it can be addressed if journals were more willing to publish articles with negative results. If journals did more to encourage such studies, researchers could probably provide them without a shortage of negative results.

In addition to the main message of this document, Kvarven, Strømland and Johannesson use an additional measure to ensure the soundness of their work. Instead of simply counting anything with a value of p less than 0.05 as significant, they limit it to things with a value of p less than 0.005. They call things between these two values ​​as "suggestive evidence."

Nature Human Behavior, 2019. DOI: 10.1038 / s41562-019-0787-z (About DOI).