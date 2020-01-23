Messy weather weekends will affect the mountain state

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – Buckle up, West Virginia! On the last weekend in January there is a roller coaster with changing weather.

A low-pressure system of the upper level is already seeping into the northern half of the mountain state. This clouded us for most of our Thursday.

Two further lows from the south and west have settled closer to the surface. This will pump rain, sleet and snow through the Ohio Valley over the weekend.

Another cold front in Wisconsin and Michigan comes to a standstill and will slowly move towards West Virginia over the next 36-48 hours. This is the KEY FACTOR for our snow chances this weekend.

We’ll first see how the rain moves on Friday morning, and that will give us the moisture we need when warm air is pumped from the southwest.

Showers are isolated on Friday mornings and pick up pace later in the day, mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Downpours and even a few thunderstorms are likely to penetrate the north of West Virginia, causing light floods and gusty winds when we finish our Friday.

When the first section of this mess moves to the higher altitudes, the rain turns into winter precipitation.

In the mountains of the counties Tucker, Randolph, Preston and Garrett, sleet and ice are possible until late at night.

There will be a few showers on our Saturday morning.

It gets colder during the day. First for the mountains, then for the lowlands.

When the rain stops, we’ll see over half a centimeter of rain with locally higher amounts in the mountains and closer to I-77 and the Ohio border throughout the region.

Snow and ice mix with rain to create dangerous travel conditions on Saturday evening.

Snow showers will be the main story on Sunday morning over the lowlands and mountains.

The snow will go on for the rest of the day and will continue until Monday.

With the snow sums along the corridor I-79, there will be some smaller accumulations, with higher amounts of snow being forecast for the mountains.

The snow will be wet and sloppy at first and then fluffy all day from Sunday to Monday – this is especially true for the mountains.

So far we have only seen a third of the snow that should fall on average. This weekend could be another good starting point for winter to pay a short visit and increase the snow sums.