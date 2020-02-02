Messiah season 2 release date | Netflix plot, cast, trailer, summary

Of the size of the original Netflix series that recently landed on the platform, few can claim to have a premise as intriguing as Messiah, in which a CIA officer, played by Michelle Monaghan, examines a modern Christlike figure – focused decipher whether he is credible or a scammer.

If you are one of those who have been taken in by that tempting principle and have already let the opening season break through, you may wonder if and when you can expect more. Here’s everything we know so far …

When is Messiah Season 2 on Netflix?

As things stand now, we have no confirmation whether Netflix will order a second season. But this does not necessarily have to worry – it is common for the streaming service to wait about a month after the debut to announce renewals, so expect more news by the beginning of February.

If a second season were to be confirmed, it would probably be broadcast somewhere in 2021 based on the production schedule for season one – perhaps a summer or fall date. If more convincing information comes our way, we will of course post it here.

What happened in Messiah Season 1?



** CONTAINS SPOILERS **

As mentioned above, the central conceit of the opening series was the case of Al-Masih (who also bears the name Payam Golshiri), a mysterious figure who claims to be the second coming of Christ.

Not surprising considering the modern setting of the show, there is quite a suspicion as to whether Al-Masih is all he says he is – and therefore CIA agent Eva Geller starts an investigation to determine whether he is Christ or a scammer is, perhaps even the embodiment of anti-christ.

During the first season we see Al-Masih miraculously survive a deadly plane crash and apparently revive his fellow passenger Aviram Dahan, and then witness one of his loyal disciples who escapes death in the same way after a suicide attack.

The first season did not provide conclusive information about the precise nature of Al Masih – and it is still just as likely that he is good if he is bad – but we know for sure that he possesses supernatural powers.

We also know that he has a kind of relationship with Oscar Wallace, a cyber-terrorist and professor at Williams College, and that he has put a lot of faith in a girl named Rebecca – who delivers a message that “Al-Masih is it eye … the eye of the storm. “

What could happen in Messiah season 2?



At this stage it is a gamble for everyone – but we can at least expect a potential second season to continue to investigate the likelihood that Al-Masih is the second coming or a more evil creature … and perhaps even an answer to a way or the other!

Who is in the cast of Messiah Season 2?

We can expect that most of the season one cast will repeat their roles in the case of a second season – so we would like more from Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Mehdi Dehbi (London Has Fallen), Tomer Sisley (we are the Millers) and John Ortiz (Fast and Furious).

As for new stars – there is no news yet, but as soon as we hear something, we’ll let you know.