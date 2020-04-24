Messenger Rooms Zoom – Facebook’s answer to BGR

Messenger Room is Facebook’s response to the popular video chat app Zoom, which has seen its use increase during the coronavirus health crisis.

Zoom has been the subject of considerable criticism lately due to various privacy and security issues that the company promised to fix, but it has not affected its popularity.

The first screenshots of the Messenger room have appeared online, but it’s not clear when the app will be live.

The only way to limit the spread of a coronavirus novel is to follow specific rules. You should wash your hands frequently and disinfect surfaces, and you should minimize contact with other people. Even then, you are advised to use a kind of face mask and a sanitizer when in public. These extreme social distance measures have cost millions of people their jobs. Others are lucky and can work or go from home to school.

The internet is integrated with video calling apps and instant messengers, making it more comfortable to work from home or study. Despite many privacy and security concerns that have been uncovered in previous weeks, apps like Zoom are killing it now. Unsurprisingly, if an app with a social component is popular for any reason, Facebook will be there to replicate its features and its success. And Facebook is doing exactly that with Zoom, as it lines up its own competitor for the popular video calling app.

In fact, it’s not just Facebook that enhances its video calling feature. Google has renamed the hang outs to meet G Suite customers, and has rolled out some of the features available for OmOum. In response to the overwhelming demand for video chat apps during the epidemic, Facebook’s WhatsApp is expected to double the number of people supporting a single video call. So it only makes sense for Facebook to develop a zoom-like app on its popular Messenger chat app. After all, Facebook has noticed a significant increase in video calling activity in the early days of the epidemic, and that kind of demand will not disappear anytime soon.

Called Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s Zoom alternative is available in the standalone Messenger app for Windows and Mac. Italian blog Aggioornamentoilumia shared screenshots of the feature before Facebook announced the official rollout of Messenger Rooms.

As the name suggests, the feature lets you create rooms to talk with friends. After creating a room, you’ll be able to add up to 50 people, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or not. Anyone with a Facebook account can use it to log into Messenger. If not, you need a link to the room, which can be used in the browser.

The Rooms app allows you to enable and disable a video stream, similar to Room or Meet, and share the screen with your PC or mobile device. Soon, Facebook will add rooms to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and portal devices.

The privacy and security features built into Messenger Rooms are described in a separate announcement by Facebook and the data it collects from your room activities:

Whether you are using a guest or joining a room through your Facebook account, we do not view or hear your audio or video calls.

When you join a room via Facebook or Messenger, you can call on non-friends at Facebook to listen to what you say or share in the room, but they won’t get much access to your profile or information on other parts of Facebook. They will be able to see information such as your name and public Facebook profile information, which you have posted publicly or the content of the group you belong to. […]

Like other parts of Facebook, we collect data from rooms whether you belong to one of our apps or not logged into your account. The main purpose of this data is to provide a service and improve the product experience. Unlike other messenger features, the audio and video of rooms cannot be used to convey ads. And, we don’t show ads in rooms.

However, messenger rooms are not encrypted end-to-end, Facebook also explains. Instead, it is encrypted only when you ship it from your device to Facebook’s servers.

