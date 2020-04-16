Message from young climate activist Jamie Margolin on climate change

In honor of the Rolling Stone Climate Crisis issue, we asked the artists to send messages on what they, their governments and ordinary people can do to address the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we hear artists and activists from around the world talking about what we can do locally, globally and everything in between.

Between founding a youth climate organization, organizing a national climate march, writing a book and going to high school, the program of Jamie Margolin, 18, is quite busy. “What am I doing to fight climate change?” asks Margolin. “Girl, what am I not doing to fight climate change is the real question.”

The engaged teenager started working on climate change issues when she was a freshman at high school in Seattle, Washington. She testified and lobbied city and state law, gave speeches, and organized and attended events.

“Then, after a little over a year of work, I became more and more frustrated that the work I was doing locally was not enough; people weren’t taking enough action, ”says Margolin. She got started on social media and started an organization called Zero Hour to organize a youth climate march in Washington, D.C. and around the world, which was held on July 21, 2018.

According to Margolin, governments should consider the climate crisis as an emergency of the same importance as COVID-19. “I’m not saying they act perfectly, because a lot of governments, including the United States government, have made a lot of mistakes in managing it. But the general idea of ​​how they treat the coronavirus, with this urgency, that “Oh my god, this is an emergency, we must act!”, This is how they must deal with the climate crisis. “

It underlines the disinvestment in fossil fuels, the reduction of emissions, the reforestation and the protection of fauna, the investment in renewable energies, the investment and the listening of the populations with low income, indigenous and colored as much essential solutions.

To make people feel empowered, Margolin begs others to focus on systemic change rather than individual change. “We can’t fault someone for using a plastic utensil if that’s all they have,” says Margolin. “We are not in this climate crisis because two people were irresponsible. We are in this climate crisis because there has been systematic mass oppression, capitalism, colonialism, patriarchy, racism. All of these systems have been pushing people down for so long and communities are suffering. “