Merivale Group Says Employees Probably Will Not Benefit From Class Action

It is estimated that more than 8,000 employees of the Merivale restaurant and bar could be eligible for retroactive reimbursement as part of the class action.

Merivale spokesperson said that Adero's class actions are generally funded by donors "whose interests in the proceedings concerned the receipt of very large commissions on the products the courts award to class members collective. "

"The scale of these commissions has already been the subject of unfavorable criticism from various courts," she said.

If the class action continues, Merivale, which has more than 70 restaurants, pubs and hotels, will "vigorously defend" any legal action filed.

A letter written in June 2009 by Penny Weir, Acting Director of the Workplace Authority of the Australian Government, to lawyers for Merivale says that a 2007 salary agreement for Merivale staff had not passed the test. # 39; s equity.

Despite this failure, the Workplace Authority then decided to reverse its previous decision to reject the agreement due to unexplained administrative problems.

"The commitment submitted on December 29, 2008 was not sufficient for the agreement to pass the fairness test," said Ms. Weir's letter. "However, you describe the significant administrative problems your client faces and this provides grounds for canceling the original notice informing you that the agreement does not pass the fairness test."

In the statement, Adero states that the 2010 hotel industry award has covered Merivale staff for the past six years, the maximum period of which can be claimed under Fair Labor Law.

Merivale spokesperson said she had not yet received a class action through the courts or Adero.

"It is difficult to respond meaninglessly to class action documents, but Merivale firmly believes that there is no basis for action," said the spokesperson.

"According to the scarce information we have, the only basis for this assertion seems to be that the regulator of the federal government would have been wrong in approving the company agreement a dozen years ago. ; years, which cannot be Merivale's fault.

"Merivale regularly reviews its compliance with employee rights and has them independently assessed by third parties."

