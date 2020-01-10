Merida may be Spain's best kept secret

Loading...

Romans, Goths, Muslims and, of course, Christians. They are all still there more than 2,000 years after the arrival of the first of them to found the city of Emerita Augusta. Today, only 60,000 people live in Mérida, Spain, located not far from the Portuguese border in the Extremadura region. Most of the guides on Spain give Merida only a page or two despite the fact that in a day you can visit a few minutes walk from an old colosseum, theater, villa, temple, bridge, aqueduct, cemetery , baths and a stadium that captured my childhood fantasies of Charlton Heston and Stephen Boyd in a duel with tanks in Ben-Hur. In other words, Merida offers the most important ancient Roman monuments of any city in Spain. And to top it all, the city’s National Museum of Roman Art contains the largest collection of Roman objects outside of Italy.

Despite several trips to Spain, I only knew Merida recently. If you had asked me about the city a few years ago, I would have said that Merida is a great place to stay in Mexico if you want to take day trips to the Mayan ruins of Uxmal and Chichen Itza. Of course, Mérida, in Spain, came first, founded as a Roman colony in 25 BC under the Emperor Augustus. After the takeover of the Visigoths (Germanic people), the Muslim army of Musa bin Nusair arrived in 713 and, finally, the Christians conquered the place in 1230, thanks to the power of Alphonse IX of León.

Despite its well-preserved ancient glories, why is Merida in Spain an afterthought? It must be the location. If you have a car, it’s about a three-hour drive from Madrid or Cordoba. But it takes five hours by train and requires a stopover in the industrial city of Puertollano if you are traveling to or from Cordoba. It’s a direct train from Madrid, but I almost missed my mid-morning departure, which would have been a disaster as there weren’t any other trains that day. Same thing when leaving Merida to go to Cordoba. An early morning train was mine and only pulled out of town.

The Merida station is so unexplored that there were no taxis waiting for us when passengers arrived. My hotel was at the top of the stairs outside the station and only two blocks from Almendralejo street towards Rio Guadiana. Almost all the hotels in the city are less than 30 minutes away on foot.

Les Paradores (56 Calle Almendralejo) is called an old “convent”, but as I learned from my travels in Latin America, “convent” can also be translated as “monastery” and the Franciscans built it in the 15th century century. The hotel lounge, the former chapel of the monastery, is particularly impressive. The Paradores reminded me of the famous Santa Clara convent hotel in Cartagena, Colombia, only smaller and much less “restored”. In other words, it is pleasantly comfortable in a very Catholic way.

The next day, I walked 15 minutes through the city to the ancient Colosseum and theater, known respectively as Anfiteatro Romano and Teatro Romano. Along the way, I came across the remains of a Roman bath, tucked away in the corner of a relatively new V-shaped apartment building. While Merida presents well-preserved architectural relics, the city itself appeared rather Alphaville at first sight, as if I had been immersed in a film Godard or Antonioni on the alienation of the 1960s. The streets are narrow and wavy , small buildings are appropriate, and yet there is a renovated uniformity that erects a cold barrier between the city’s glorious past and its more mundane present.

Fifteen euros gives you access to all the main sites, and it’s another three euros for the National Museum, located just outside the small valley that contains both the Anfiteatro and the Teatro. The former is not as tall as the Colosseum, but it is just as elliptical and almost as colossal at 413 by 335 feet, compared to the 615 by 510 feet from that of Rome.

Because of these surrounding slopes, the Anfiteatro de Merida does not have the immediate wow factor of the autonomous Colosseum in Rome. The hills, however, provide the required base for its neighboring neighbor, the Teatro, which you can enter in a few steps after leaving the Anfiteatro. In all my travels, I have never known two structures similar to such proximity. Similar to the Herodon of the Acropolis in Athens, this open-air theater retains its magnificent stone backdrop, with statues and columns, for the actors. Even though it is technically the backstage wall, they call this two-story structure the “front wall”.

Then, the 15 euro tour is near the Casa de Mitreo and the Funeraria de los Colombarios, or cemetery. The two are connected by a dusty path lined with cypresses, the small Funeraria but filled with well-preserved urns, tombstones and mausoleums. The villa owes its name to the Miter temple, now buried around the city’s arenas. Do not denigrate the Casa de Mitreo, always in search, with its three patios, its bedroom in the basement, its sauna and its mosaics illustrating the four seasons.

I also found the nearby Plaza de Toros worth exploring. Built high on a hill lined with trees in 1902, this arena seems well neglected, a theatrical patina of dust and grime covering its facade in red and yellow stucco; and even more atmospheric, an interior corridor is a veritable gallery of politically incorrect bull heads. I walked around the small building in a few minutes, so I was surprised to learn that the Plaza de Toros can accommodate up to 8,000 spectators. Eight thousand, however, represent only a third of the bullring in Madrid. Unfortunately, the Plaza de Toros de Merida was closed on the day of my visit, although an indoor restaurant served lunch, its walls adorned with antique bullfighting posters.

I went back to the Teatro and Anfiteatro to walk another fifteen minutes through a new residential area, where I came face to face with the imposing Milagros aqueduct. There are still 38 arches 82 feet from granite blocks interspersed with red bricks. Rafael Moneo’s design for the city’s National Museum of Roman Art reproduces these large arches in his main gallery.

Without a doubt, the least visited site on the 15 euro tour was my favorite. Again, the Circo Romano would enchant any child who saw the original Ben-Hur race of William Wyler in 1959 and who remains pierced years later by the nine-minute chariot race of the film. All that remains of the Circo, located opposite the Milagros aqueduct, are the rocky foundations where the spectator stands and the interior longitudinal wall formerly. Even so, the mere suggestion of scope here validated everything I had seen in this Oscar-winning epic. It was only later, during my research on this article, that I learned that the Circo contained 30,000 fans, against 150,000 at the Circus Maximus in Rome.

Back in the city center, I followed the sign for Calle Sagasta to turn left to take a look at the Portico del Foro (the front part of the Forum that no longer exists) and its historic neighbor neighbor, the Temple of Diana. The Romans dedicated it at the turn of the millennium to the goddess Roma and the emperor Augustus. Anyone who expects to see a statue of Diana or anything else will be disappointed. Otherwise, it is a gigantic temple, placed on a rectangular granite platform and surrounded by a colonnade with half a dozen additional columns in front. It is impressive during the day, absolutely enchanting at night due to the dramatic lighting.

In 2007, the city of Merida built a two-storey L-shaped cement structure to the left and behind the temple. According to its architect, Jose Maria Sanchez Garcia, the new building restores the original place of the temple. The day I visited unused tables and chairs littered the ground floor and the second floor balcony. Had anyone tried to turn this dull building into a restaurant and failed? Two outdoor cafes directly across from the temple were full and added a necessary festive touch to the area.

I continued towards the river to the city fortress or Alcazaba. Unexpectedly for me, two blocks after the temple, the streets opened onto the large Plaza de Espana. It’s here that the city’s renovated architecture completely loses its modern austerity to reveal a beautifully preserved late 19th century square. The region has brought back fond memories of a favorite place in Latin America, the central Plaza of Granada, in Nicaragua. Many buildings in the Plaza de Espana proudly display various dates from the 1890s, commemorating their construction. Two notable exceptions are the Palace Hotel and the neoclassical Concatedral de Santa Maria, built at the end of the 18th century on an existing 16th century church. The cathedral bell tower houses a 16th century music box with 10 bells and a clock.

The Palace Hotel (19 Plaza de Espana), next to the cathedral, has origins from the 14th century, but the royal name dates back half a millennium later, when it was the palace of the Mendozas. I took a look inside the hall to be slightly disappointed. Its burgeoning atrium and its balconies create a much less welcoming space than the intimate network of rooms of the former convent-hotel where I was staying.

On the Rio Guadiana and its historic Puente Romano, just two blocks away. At just under 2,500 feet with 62 spans, the Puente is the longest bridge in the world since ancient times. It is only open to pedestrian traffic and is worth a walk, but the best way to see it is from the Alcazaba on the centro Merida side of the Guadiana. Abd Al Rahman, the fourth Umayyad emir of Cordoba, built the Alcazaba in 835 AD to defend the city. He did a good job. Each of its four sides is 425 feet long and 32 feet high, and there are no less than 25 towers. The wall along the river, rebuilt from the original Roman and Visigothic granite walls, is open to pedestrian traffic and offers a breathtaking view of the Puente Romano.

Comments from tourists on the Internet tend to be rather dismissive of the Alcazaba, its bushy fields bordered by rocky foundations. In addition to the size of its walls, however, the Alcazaba offers a surprise that I almost neglected: an “aljibe” or a reconstructed cistern. This unimpressive little box of a building (once a mosque, later a church) is not to be visited, but once inside, you are immediately drawn to exploring its twin underground staircases. They descend rapidly to the level of the river, where the water flows and the fish swim. A continuous dripping sound completes this decidedly wet, slippery and sepulchral experience.

Back at my convent hotel, I passed the Plaza de Espana and I turned left into Calle Trajano, named after the imposing Arch of Trajan. Two smaller doors originally framed this 50-foot semicircular arch, the former entrance to a temple, now destroyed. Today, this granite structure is isolated, where it completely overshadows the surrounding buildings, as well as a small square shaded by trees. It’s a great place for restaurants, and there are no less than three. As recommended, I had lunch late in the day on queso con trufa at restaurant A de Arco. I didn’t get drunk. The Paradores restaurant was also highly recommended, and I had dinner there later that evening at Bacalao, which didn’t disappoint either.

After my first walk through Merida to see the Anfiteatro and the Teatro, this second crossing of the city was much more impressive. The farther I went from the railways and the closer I got to the river, the more the streets looked like those of Cordoba, where the entire historic district was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, I have not found any place more charming in one or the other city than that in front of the Arch of Trajan in Mérida.

Robert Hofler is the main theater critic for TheWrap. His most recent book is the biography Money, Murder and Dominick Dunne: A Life in Multiple Acts.

