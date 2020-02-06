Meri Brown is alone again because other sister women want to show Kody Brown’s affection

Meri Brown is against showing affection to other sister women. Credit: TLC

Many people wondered how Kody Brown and his sister wives handled moments of affection, and this week’s episode revealed this.

Meri Brown, however, resists any declaration of love, which was made clear in the last episode.

Meri Brown is alone

According to Robyn Brown, before she met the other sister women, there was an unwritten rule that they would not show any physical affection for Kody in front of the others.

“Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Meri had established this culture so that there should be no affection for one another,” Robyn said in an interview with In Touch Weekly.

The other women agreed that they preferred not to treat one another physically.

However, Robyn showed physical affection when they celebrated Valentine’s Day with a bouquet of flowers. While he was giving flowers to all women, it was Robyn who kissed him.

Robyn said it was not about clarifying a point, but just thanking Kody for the Valentine’s Day gift.

According to Robyn, Kody wants to show more affection for his women, but he can’t because of the unwritten pact.

When Robyn asked in a group interview if the rules for showing affection could change, everyone raised their hands except Meri.

Sister women call out Meri

The sister women do not see Meri in the highest light at the moment.

According to Christine, one of the women can show some physical affection for the others on a good day, and it won’t bother anyone. Christine then said passive-aggressive to Meri.

“If you are unsure about your relationship, the physical affection you have for the other women would hurt,” said Christine.

The comment makes it clear that Christine sees Meri as someone who is currently unsure about her relationship with Kody. They have been fighting over the past few years, which could be a sign that everything is wrong.

“Let’s just say it’s complicated,” said Kody.

Since Christine is one of the few sister women who does not want the One House, it naturally sounds as if Meri is not the only one who has problems in the area of ​​family relationships. It seems none of them are ever on the same page.

Sister Wives is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 10 / 9c.