Merger of T-Mobile and Sprint receives green light from judge, Sprint share jumps 60%

After T-Mobile and Sprint received approval from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission for the $ 26 billion merger, the last major hurdle was a lawsuit aimed at soliciting attorneys general from 13 states and the district of Columbia.

CNBC reported earlier this morning that the US district judge who led the case approved the merger as expected. With official confirmation, Sprint stocks in pre-market trading rose more than 60% this morning.

The two carriers must obtain approval from the California Public Utilities Commission, but this is not expected to be a problem.

It was a long way for T-Mobile and Sprint to officially submit their merger in June 2018.

The two still call the combined provider “New T-Mobile”. You can access the corresponding website here.

These are the goals that T-Mobile and Sprint previously announced for the new T-Mobile:

Build a nationwide, world-class 5G network, overtaking Verizon and AT&T ,

, Make sure American consumers pay less and get more ,

, Allow millions of Americans to “cut the cord”.

Better service for rural Americans.

New opportunities for video and corporate customers ,

, Create thousands of other American jobs.

The lawsuit that the judge decided today from attorneys general from several countries was based on fears that the merger would harm consumers by creating less competition in the mobile market. Now that the merger is largely complete, time will tell whether the new T-Mobile will deliver on its promises.

Here is a video by John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, and Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint, from an earlier point in the merger process with their pitch for the combined carrier:

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the merger and what the new T-Mobile can offer? Or do you think you have problems to achieve your goals? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

