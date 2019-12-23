Meredith speculates on international orders

Loading...

Loading

Meredith Hurricanes teammate George Bailey retires to become national team coach at the end of the BBL season, which is not lost on his professional colleagues.

Bailey, 37, joins selector Trevor Hohns and national coach Justin Langer to shape the national XI, replacing Greg Chappell on the powerful panel.

"I saw that some of the boys had sucked him recently [Bailey]," Meredith told SEN.

"I'm probably going to line up."

Meredith, who made her Australian debut against Pakistan in November, continues to focus on improving her own game.

"Not a lot [of contacts with selectors], really the same message," Keep taking wickets and keep improving your game and you will get there, "" he said.

"I don't know which format is my favorite. I'm probably the best performing at the T20 level right now, so it's probably the one I want to tackle.

"I'm obviously trying to do my best in all formats."

AAP