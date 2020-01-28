MercyOne nurses vote on tentative employment agreement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A preliminary agreement was reached last week to avert a strike by union nurses at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Currently, however, the recommended provisional work agreement is being voted on.

The terms of the contract, which have yet to be approved by union members, have not been released.

Union nurses have been working without a contract since the previous contract expired in September. Earlier this month, union members voted to approve a strike.

Union leaders recommend that members approve the new contract.

Last week, MercyOne issued a statement saying in part: “We look forward to continuing to offer exceptional, compassionate care to patients and families to whom we have the privilege.”

Voting started on Monday and continues until Wednesday afternoon.

The vote was open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The poll reopened from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, the last day of the election, the nurses vote from 5:30 to 9:00 a.m. and then again from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All nurses in the bar training unit can vote at the Holiday Inn on Gordon Drive.

Union officials say the results will be available on Wednesday evening after the polls are completed and the results will count.