In many ways, 2019 was a remarkable year for country artists and neighbors of the country who did not conform to traditions, despite a difficult radio environment for anyone who is not a man, a white man and a hetero. Lil Nas X, a gay black man, conquered the world and confused map watchers with “Old Town Road”, a smash that worked just as well at CMA Fest as Coachella, while masked singer Orville Peck presented the world in its strange turn on the masculinity and sexuality of cowboys. On a victory lap after a huge 2018 year, Brandi Carlile co-produced a classic Tanya Tucker album, helped launch the supergroup The Highwomen, and set a powerful example of inclusive leadership.

Singer-songwriter Mercy Bell has also entered this changing environment. Her second eponymous album arrived at the end of the year and focused her experiences as a queer woman of American and Filipino origin. Borrowing from Linda Ronstadt, the Dixie Chicks, Sia, and even from the masters of Swedish pop, Mercy Bell subscribes to a version of country music where borders are fluid and where sparkling country-pop can coexist comfortably alongside the downed honky . tonk waltz.

For Bell, it was partly a function of trying to write songs that someone else might try to reinterpret later.

“A lot of these songs that I wrote, thinking if someone wanted to buy it and do it that way, or do it that way?” Says Bell, a Nashville resident who grew up in California and in New England. “I don’t write (songs) to be androgynous, I guess, but I like when I write to be like,” How would it sound if we tried that way? “”

As a co-producer with Trace Faulkner and Abby Hairston, Bell brings a multitude of ideas on how to present these songs. “Home” is an oscillating waltz with three-part harmonies that goes for greatness with a lush string section. “No Prayer” explodes with an awesome electric piano, buzzing guitars and the distorted voice of Bell revealing a tale of despair and “that old religion”. In “Skip to the Part”, she explores a new wave groove to portray an intriguing flirtation. And with “Chocolate Milk & Whiskey”, she gives a detailed account of being shattered and living the present moment with a trusted friend.

“Sometimes I’m going to tinker things together fictitiously but autobiographically simultaneously,” says Bell. “It comes largely from my journaling process, things I learned in creative writing classes. This song came from a correspondence between me and a friend who lives in Los Angeles. She said to me, “I have chocolate milk and whiskey waiting for you when you come to visit us.” That’s why I recognized her as a songwriter for that. “

Bell also exercises his strong sense of dynamics throughout the album, building large pieces and breaking them down, recalibrating his voice from a soft whisper to a powerful belt as needed. The song “Bent” begins skeletal, like an excerpt from Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville, but it gradually turns into a train of horns and electric guitars that rushes to match Bell’s multitrack clamor of the song title.

“I always said,” What can we add to this (song) that doesn’t seem kitsch? “, She says. “I love the big sections of Motown horn. I was worried (the producers) were going to rock & roll at the end, and I thought, “No, let’s do it differently.” “

Bell developed this style when she lived in New York and frequented subway stops (“It really teaches you how to attract an audience,” she says), listening to the Dixie Chicks and their ability to interpret other songwriters like Patty Griffin and Darrell Scott.

“They are small and large. The songs they would do, I would like to listen to their version, then Patty’s version, “she said. “I certainly owe (this style) to these country divas of the 90s, like Martina McBride, Reba, even Shania. People don’t know it, but they like a strong singer. “

In the second half of “Everything changes”, Bell goes from a form of refrain to a constant refrain, singing “Everything, everything, everything changes, my love”, gently and sadly at first, then more resilient with each repetition. Many of Mercy Bell’s songs use this approach, repeating some of her most insistent aftershocks in a way that makes them tattoo inside the walls of the skull.

“I love a mantra. I love a rehearsal element, ”she says. “I think it comes from old-school folk music, where it is repetitive. There is something ritual in it. An element of repetition can put people in a trance, without being trance music.”

There’s also a bit of pop science at work here, as Bell gleaned from Max Martin’s impeccably chiseled hooks. By taking a single phrase or couplet and giving it the freedom to stand alone with its own melody, it amplifies each personal moment into something bigger and more universal. Which, she thinks, is in a way the objective of any songwriter, whatever their background.

“I love it when I can hear a songwriter and hear (something) coming from the flow of their brains,” she says. “I’m still looking for this moment to be in the know. It’ll keep me busy until the day I die. “