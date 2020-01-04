Mercurial Lad gives reasons to encourage fire-ravaged connections

Loading...

"She was born and raised in Cabargo – it was difficult," said Jones. "And Andrew Mills and Scott Chapman (owners of Mercurial Lad) are in Bateman's Bay to protect their homes.

Rachel King receives a hug from Paul Jones after the victory.

"It was after his track pilot, Heath Parker, was informed that he had leukemia three weeks ago.

“It has been four very moving weeks for all of us. It was just good to see this victory. "

King returned and the first thing she said to Paul was, "I hope this can lift them up and give them a boost."

Mercurial Lad is a runner on the loose who was struggling to find his shape, but Jones said he was confident when the stable was able to book King, who had won in his only place on the boy of six years, for the journey.

"It just goes too fast, and I thought that when we asked Rachel to mount it, she might be able to get it installed," said Jones. "The first time, I said to myself" you went too strong, you went too strong ".

"But then she put him back to run 11 (second 200m) and I thought" you're going to be right ".

"He was just brave at the end when they got there."

Mercurial Lad resisted Destiny’s Hero ($ 26) and preferred Word For Word ($ 1.80) to score and give King a double winner in consecutive races. She was proud of the fight that Mercurial Lad showed.

"When he got into a rhythm like that, I knew it was going to be difficult to pass," said King.

"He continued and continued and it was a good victory. I'm so glad he can do this for them. "

Earlier, King had once again been the darling of punters when she managed to get Mushaireb to rise after being led by Sir Plush and Reflectivity.

Mushaireb ($ 3.60) had led to the turn and looked beaten when the challengers came but retaliated from the 200m to secure the victory.

"The wind hits them when they come around the corner and really affects them," said King.

"He was floating early in the straight, then the horse outside of him (Sir Plush) entered above him and he shit.

"He could have given in but he just fought from there and he was very strong at the line.

"It was a very good victory and he will probably go a little further."

Sydney Morning Herald

