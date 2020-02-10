Mercedes wants up to 15,000 jobs

Photo: Mercedes-Benz The Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

Carlos Ghosn wants a documentary, Volvo could become public and the corona virus has a major impact on the car industry. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday 10 February 2020.

1st gear: Daimler cuts back a lot of time

Viruses are not the only reason why automakers reduce or stop production. Daimler doubles cost savings in Europe by eliminating up to 15,000 jobs, Automotive News reports. From the article:

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars had said in November that it would reduce at least 10,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and reduce personnel costs by around € 1.4 billion ($ 1.5 billion), a number said that Handelsblatt significantly would be exceeded.

Daimler plans to announce the extensive savings at its annual news conference on Tuesday, the newspaper said, adding that CEO Ola Kallenius would also reduce investments in money-losing projects that are not part of the core business.

This is accompanied by an adaptation of the Mercedes product line, whereby the future of many different classes remains uncertain or, in the case of the X-Class, absolutely doomed.

2nd gear: get ready for a Ghosn movie

Carlos Ghosn is now ready to appear on the big screen for about a month and things are developing. The former president of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance has a story to tell and Bloomberg reports that he is well on his way to hit the waves in the documentary community. From the article:

Ghosn is working with Michael Ovitz, the founder of Creative Artists Agency and former president of Walt Disney Co., to explore film and TV projects. A Ghosn spokeswoman said that Ovitz would help with projects and the evaluation of proposals that he received, and warned that any discussions are still preliminary.

Ovitz is something of a super agent, the kind of man whose agency only represents major clients such as Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Barbra Streisand and Madonna. Now we can add the name of Ghosn to that list.

A big documentary deal would probably be the best thing that would happen to Ghosn now, bleeding millions as a result of his recent fugitive escapades. There is nothing to list your wallet like Hollywood if you have a story that people want to hear.

There is no official deal yet, but Bloomberg believes the Ghosn saga would make a great mini-series on Netflix or Amazon, and I have to agree.

But that is not the only Ghosn news this morning. Ghosn started a lawsuit against car manufacturers in the Netherlands in July 2019, arguing that he was “unfairly dismissed” from his position. His lawyers are now calling for the public release of documents. Van Reuters:

The lawyers of Ghosn claim that he was wrongfully dismissed as chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, an entity registered in the Netherlands, because the details of the allegations were not shared with him.

(…)

Ghosn seeks access to documents related to internal investigations by Nissan and Mitsubishi, which the car manufacturers used to substantiate his resignation based on allegations of financial misconduct.

His defense team has argued that the documents will show that the companies were aware of Ghosn’s activities.

Oof. It is a big day to be Ghosn.

3rd gear: Volvo Going Public?

Geely may not have succeeded in catching Aston Martin, but it could someday combine with Volvo Cars, Bloomberg reports. A united company, claims Geely founder and Volvo Chairman Li Shufu, would help create a combined profile and enable both Volvo and Geely to compete in a market that is rapidly consolidating in recent years.

From the article:

According to a statement Monday, fully owned by Li’s Geely Group, Volvo will study the proposal to merge with listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The expanded company would be listed in Stockholm and Hong Kong, where Geely Automobile now trades.

A transaction would unite most of the growing car brands of billionaire Li. He bought Volvo Cars in 2010, and the company has since doubled its revenue while growing rapidly in China. Li, who is also the largest shareholder of Daimler AG, advocates consolidation as a way for automakers to pool resources for initiatives such as electrification and automated driving.

(…)

Potentially, the new company can be valued at around $ 30 billion or more. Geely Automotive has a current market value of around $ 16 billion in Hong Kong, while Volvo pursued a range of $ 16 billion to $ 32 billion before dropping its IPO plans in 2018, people who were familiar with the case at the time. Investors were only willing to pay between $ 12 billion and $ 18 billion, they said.

Volvo has had ties with Geely in the past. Geely took over Volvo Cars in the aftermath of the financial crisis to get the brand going again. And last year, Geely and Volvo announced a partnership to develop a traditional combustion engine. Effective consolidation would be a logical next step and serve as a way to keep both brands more competitive.

Although the rumor about consolidation is still just that – a rumor – it is very likely that we will see the Geely-Volvo engine project operational by the end of 2020.

4th gear: Ford is falling apart

Although it may occasionally be a good thing when the copper head goes off, it does not seem that it will be particularly promising for the Ford Motor Company, Bloomberg reports. Jim Hinrichs has been automotive president at Ford for nearly two decades, but as we noted last week, he is taking a step back from his role on March 1. And here is what happens in the aftermath:

With Hinrichs out of the picture, Ford elevates Jim Farley, the company’s only other president, to be the first chief operating officer since the automaker planned Mulally’s succession seven years ago. The announcement that the board will revive the role of COO came days after Hackett reported gloomy earnings results, haunted by the disastrous rollout of the redesigned Explorer SUV, and predicted more disappointing figures for the coming year.

“This means to everyone that Farley is Hackett’s successor unless they plan to leave the company,” said David Whiston, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago. “Maybe it could be nine months, or it could be 18 months, but they will make an announcement that Hackett will retire and Farley will take over as CEO.”

The great thing is, nobody expected Hinrichs to retire – especially given that Hinrichs was promoted just a few months ago.

But … can you blame him? Things at Ford have been a mess lately, with lost profits, recalls and unsuccessful auto launches. It would be as if you were in charge of a toddler just before they start to attack. It reflects poorly on you, and it also sucks a big one.

This could be the chance that Ford must drastically improve its public personality and financial income – that is, if they play their cars well.

5th gear: this is what is going on with the Corona virus

While the coronavirus continues to penetrate fear into the hearts of just about everyone reading about it, industries in China and Japan are suffering. After all, it’s hard to just continue with your business when things are definitely not … the usual. Here’s a little bit about why China is going to see a tough economic hit from Reuters:

Authorities have shut down cities, closed transport links and closed shutters where crowds converge, hammering economic growth that a senior economist said could slow down to 5% or less in the first quarter.

This is of course not great for industries that depend on people on the road. And many of those industries suffer from the transport sector. From the article:

More than 300 Chinese companies, including Meituan Dianping (3690.HK), China’s largest food delivery company and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) are looking for bank loans totaling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($ 8.2 billion) to the impact of the coronavirus, said two bank sources.

The companies, including the dominant Chinese service provider, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Megvii Technology Inc. and Qihoo 360 Technology Co., were either involved in fighting the epidemic or were the hardest hit, the sources told Reuters Monday.

(…)

Meituan Dianping is looking for 4 billion yuan ($ 572.99 million), partly to help fund free food and delivery to medical personnel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in central Hubei province.

However, China is not the only country that suffers. Nissan is planning to stop production in Japan, Financial Times reports. This is due to shortages in the parts that you actually need to assemble a car. Have suffered links in the global supply chain. Here’s more:

It is the first time that car production has been stopped in Japan due to the increasing epidemic, in which more than 900 people died in China.

The move of Nissan came after Hyundai said last week that it would close all its car plants in South Korea after the components from China were exhausted. Fiat Chrysler has also warned that one of its European factories could be forced to stop production within a few weeks for similar reasons.

In short, the usual range of parts does not come from China, which means that other countries simply cannot continue as usual.

Backwards: Ralph Nader testifies about car safety

From history:

By the mid-1960s, American automakers were still largely unregulated. The Nader book, published in November 1965, accused car companies of designing vehicles with an emphasis on style and power at the expense of consumer safety. A chapter of “Unsafe at any speed” focused on dealing with problems with the Chevrolet Corvair, a car produced by car giant General Motors (GM). Shortly after the Nader congress, the news media reported that Nader had been followed by investigators. It was later established that in early February 1966 GM sent investigators to spy on Nader and view his personal life in an attempt to discredit him. Nader sued GM for intimidation and invasion of privacy and won a settlement. The publicity surrounding GM’s actions has helped make “unsafe at any speed” a bestseller and Ralph Nader has become a household name.

Neutral: which other car scandal does a movie deserve?

We recently released some pretty decent movies about the automotive industry, but there is a huge world of untapped potential that filmmakers can tap into. I can’t remember anything as great as the Ghosn scandal by heart, but I know some of you out there have a greater depth of historical knowledge than I do. What do we want to see now?

