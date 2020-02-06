Mercedes-Benz makes the compact camper van of your dreams

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Hashtag vanlife has been blown up in recent years. At the same time, Volkswagen Jalopnik had its T6 California minibus-sized camper tested on the road. I still get emails from readers asking if they can buy one. If you are in America, the answer so far is “no”. Now the answer is: “Buy this Mercedes.”

The Mercedes-Benz Weekender is a modestly proportioned motor home based on the Metris and unmistakably the coolest debut coming from the 2020 Auto Show of Chicago.

Look at it. LOOK AT IT!

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The original story of the vehicle, according to the Benz press release:

The new motorhomes are built by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, which are part of the MASTERSOLUTIONS program, in collaboration with Peace Vans, one of the largest classic motorhomes for repair and restoration of motorhomes in the United States.

I’m not sure what to do with that information, but it seemed worth it to be included. Anyway, the interesting thing is what’s in this thing. Also directly from the release:

Standard features:

A raised roof with a sleeping area for two. Includes an integrated spring system, two-inch memory foam mattress, three windows and additional USB ports for lighting, charging and more.

A multifunctional rear seat that opens into a bed for two. In addition, when collapsed in the seat configuration, the seat moves along a rail position to four locations, leaving extra space for different freight needs.

Rotating front seats that rotate 180 degrees can quickly turn your van into the perfect multifunctional lounge. Whether you work after leaving the path, sharing a meal, or playing cards – the reconfigured space with fully turned seats adds a whole new dimension to the experience.

Every Weekender package comes standard with a second battery to power your devices, illuminate your nights or meet any of your other camping needs.

5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Optional functions include:

Off-Grid Power and integrated solar panels, which prepare you for longer journeys with built-in solar charging capacity.

Improved audio and navigation functions to improve your road trip experience.

Different personalization options with world-class 3M auto body wrap materials. The Weekender can be packed in one of the 200 available colors.

Camping upgrades:

8-foot awning for shade and rain protection Mosquito / insect screens for the rear hatch and sliding doors A tent that can be quickly attached to the rear lifting gate for extra space and privacy

Roof racks for transporting surfboards, extra storage or skis for the slopes.

A pull-out rear kitchen.

The Weekender is a lot smaller than a Sprinter, which makes it much easier to drive and less expensive, although less spacious to enjoy inside. I am 100 percent in favor and I hope that this brings out more people.

It doesn’t look like a price has been announced, but the nicer Metris passenger vans now stand for around $ 35,000. The release from Mercedes sent me to www.mbvans / weekender for ordering information, but at the time of this writing, that address refers to the Sprinter site. Apparently, however, the camper will be available from Mercedes-Benz vans in the US from the spring of 2020. I would not expect you to get one for less than $ 50,000, but if the build quality is solid and the space is used properly, it might not be a bad purchase!

