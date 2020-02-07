Mercedes Benz is turning to the Hensall company to build an ice garage in Manitoba

Iceculture Inc., the Hensall company that makes ice cream, sent three truckloads of ice cream to Gimli Manitoba last month for an ice garage built by Mercedes Benz. The automaker held media and customer events, including a concert, on the spot and it will be used in TV commercials and social media campaigns. The garage will remain until it melts, according to Mercedes officials. (Photo provided)

A Mercedes Benz garage in Gimli, Man., Was born in the cold of Huron County.

Iceculture Inc. sent truckloads of ice from the Hensall factory to the north of Manitoba to build a unique ice garage for the luxury automaker, part of a test track that it also has on site.

“Mercedes wanted to build an ice dealer. It has never been done before, “said Julian Bayley, founder of Iceculture.

“It’s a test drive on ice.”

Iceculture sent three truck-trailer trucks full of pure clear ice that it makes last month to Manitoba, along with five employees who worked with a team from an ice cream company in Saskatchewan to build the garage.

“We did everything here and sent it there,” Bayley said. “It’s something new to do such a thing, really. We are one of the few companies that can do this. We have the people. “

Through its AGM Driving Academy, Mercedes has been offering media and business customers a chance to ride on ice on its test track in Gimli for several years. This year, the automaker decided to build the garage and hold media and customer events there, including lessons on driving on and floating on ice.

As a bonus, musical performances, including by the band Arkells, were held in the garage, which accommodates around 100 people.

“This year we wanted to give the media a glimpse of a real Canadian event,” said Lucas Dias, a communications officer at Mercedes in Toronto. “It was on Lake Winnipeg and there are no trees, nothing and an ice garage really sticks out. It was amazing and spectacular. “

The event and the garage will be featured in TV commercials and social media marketing, said Wendy Richardson, account director at Publicis Emil, Mercedes advertising and marketing company.

“This is really the first of its kind. We are enthusiastic about it. We can turn it into many campaigns. It’s very cool, “Richardson said.

When Mercedes started looking for help with building the garage, “the name Iceculture kept coming up,” Dias said.

Regarding the concert in the garage, there was a risk that the equipment for the event would not work in the cold, which sometimes dropped by more than -50 ° C with the feeling temperature. High winds also threatened to cancel the event.

However, it was a sultry -12 ° C when the concert event was held, Dias said. “Fortunately everything is in a row. It worked, “he said.

He praised the Iceculture staff who assembled the garage at temperatures around -40 C.

“They have built a lot over the years. They were wonderful. They did really well. “

Iceculture is no stranger to unusual projects. It helped build a pickup truck made of ice for a Canadian Tire commercial and built ice bars in Dubai, Thailand and South Africa and a freezer room in Toronto connected to a Canada Goose showroom. It even sent ice crystals to NASA to shoot its shuttles to test their endurance.