Mercedes-Benz creates avatar-inspired EV concept, doesn't use unobtainium

Do you know how there are two types of concept cars – the “Fast in Production” type and the “We still haven’t invented half the things here”? The latter is the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept. Mercedes Benz

As the name suggests, it is inspired by the movie Avatar. Mercedes Benz

On the back there are “bionic flaps” that communicate with the driver and the outside world. Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz

OK, the interior is nice, but stylistically it fits other concepts that we have seen from the automaker in recent years. I like this! Mercedes Benz

Forget the keys, this car uses your heartbeat and breathing rate to unlock it. Mercedes Benz

Biometric controls also replace the steering wheel. For sure. Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz

There are actually doors. Mercedes Benz

A construction sketch of the AVTR. Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz has made it a habit to bring some rather forward-looking concept cars to CES. Two years ago, the company drove some of us across the Las Vegas Strip with their Smart Vision EQ concept car until late at night, even if it was actually a remote-controlled show car and not a functioning self-driving machine. I’m not at CES this year, so I haven’t personally seen this year’s Mercedes concept, but it looks much better. It’s called Vision AVTR and the name is a clue – it was developed together with those responsible for the film Avatar. Really.

Like most of us who watched James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film, all I can remember is that it must have elements of dancing with wolves but in space with blue giants and the mining of “Unobtanium” discovered by the British, otherwise it would have been called unobtainum). A look at the photos that Mercedes published from the Vision AVTR does not help to close these gaps, but based on the description, it also requires some unbtainium – or at least some supporting technologies that have yet to be invented.

Mercedes says the car uses graphene-based batteries that are biodegradable and don’t use rare earth elements. (Graphene batteries are one thing people are working on, but they’re still in our science department and not something that is about to appear in a car that you could buy or drive.)

At the back, 33 “bionic flaps” are said to produce reptile scales with which the vehicle apparently communicates with the driver and the outside world through “naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures”. The front and rear electric motors can drive in the same or opposite direction for improved maneuverability. In fact, the AVTR can (or could) move sideways at an angle of 30 degrees.

Oh, and there is no steering wheel. Instead, the occupants use a biometric connection that also uses their heart rate and breathing pattern to unlock the car.

However, it feels a bit mean if you like an out-there concept like the AVTR. So I leave the last word to Alexander Mankowsky, a futurologist at Mercedes-Benz, to explain why it exists:

The goal of the Vision AVTR is to show us a signpost for a future worth living, even if it will probably never be built. The AVTR vision makes speculative science visible and tangible. When researchers and scientists develop new theories or develop existing ones, they rely on their imagination. You leave the bottom of what can be proven today and enter an area of ​​speculation – a scientifically-based “what if?” This is exactly the approach we chose with the Vision AVTR. We proceeded from the current state of development and with our imagination raised our current view of “human-centered innovation” into the projection of a world in which man is embedded in the entire biosphere. The sooner we tackle this, the better.

