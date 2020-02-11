Mercedes-Benz confirms its commitment to Formula 1 despite Daimler’s austerity measures

Image: Mercedes AMG F1 on Twitter

Mercedes-Benz confirmed Monday that it has committed itself to Formula 1 for at least the next five years as part of an announcement of a new deal with petrochemical giant Ineos as its main partner, a sport under title partner Petronas. Even if Daimler cuts out 15,000 jobs and gets at least € 1.4 billion out of its budget by the end of 2022, team boss Toto Wolff says F1 works for Mercedes.

Two weeks ago there were rumors on the world wide web that Mercedes could get support for the team that has already won everything and has nothing to prove. The rumor depended on a Daimler board meeting and discussions between Lawrence Stroll and Wolff to get the team to fly under an Aston Martin flag. Things are going fast in the foolish season and it seems that the Daimler board has decided to keep the team together after the 2020 season.

The domino effect continued and saw Lawrence Stroll continue his plan without the help of Wolff, rescuing Aston Martin and bringing the British brand on board as title sponsor of the Racing Point team.

Mercedes has not yet renewed its contract with ascendant Lewis Hamilton after the end of the 2020 season, but Wolff has expressed the wish to keep him on board and is convinced that Lewis wants the same.

The announcement of Mercedes-AMG F1 came today as part of a display event with the 2020 colors of the team painted on the 2019 car. The 2020 car is not shown for a few days now, but it has this new color scheme, which is definitely not a boring ass.

The Ineos / Mercedes deal is for five years. According to event reports, billionaire Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe said about Formula One’s previous experience: “One formula team that added their engineers to the project. But it didn’t work because they were “arrogant” and “blown up.” While the Merc team had a similar attitude to the Ineos people ”. Who would Ineos have been arrogant in the past? It can be literally any of them.

As always, motorsport contracts are about as strong as the paper on which they are written, but this speaks well of Mercedes’ confidence in its involvement in the so-called high point of motorsport. Everything from a slowing global economy to a complete shift of the visibly rich Formula 1 circus can still remove every OEM from the sport, but for the time being Mercedes says it’s back for the long term.

Formula 1 lives on for another day.

