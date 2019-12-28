Mercedes-Benz CLA 250e PHEV prototypes do their best to hide their identity

Loading...

After the new generation A-Class and B-Class, it is now time for the Mercedes-Benz CLA 2020 to follow the plug-in hybrid route.

Two prototypes of the CLA 250e Coupe and Shooting Brake were spotted by our espionage photographers in northern Sweden. And although they can easily fly under the radar because they don't wear a camo that would attract attention, there are a few things they give away; namely a plug-in port on the right-hand rear fender and "250th" badges on the tailgate that are visible under the black tape.

Review: Is the new Mercedes-Benz a Mini CLS or a slimmer alternative to the A-Class?

The CLA 250e will use the same powertrain as the plug-in hybrid versions of the A-Class and B-Class, which contain a 1.3-liter four-pot with an electric motor, for a total power of 218 PS (215 hp) / 160 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The hatchback is faster than the sedan and the human carrier, needs 6.6 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h (0-62 mph) and will reach a maximum of 235 km / h (146 mph).

In the WLTP test cycle, the four and five-door versions of the A-Class have an electric range of 61-69 km (38-43 miles) and 60-68 km (37-42 miles) respectively, while the B-Class can be 56 -67 km (35-42 miles) traveling with zero emissions with the fully charged battery of 15.6 kWh. Charging from 10 to 100 percent takes 1 hour and 45 minutes, or just 25 minutes from 10 to 80 percent, with a fast charger.

We expect the CLA 250e Coupé and Shooting Brake to appear sometime next year.

