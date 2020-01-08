Mercedes and Geely launch $ 780 million EV “Smart Automobile” joint venture in China

Loading...

Mercedes-Benz and Geely have received regulatory approval from their 50:50 joint venture to build smart electric cars in China.

The two companies said they would each invest 2.7 billion yuan (about $ 389 million) in the China-based company to build “premium and smart” electrified cars under the Smart brand. The Smart Automobile Co., Ltd. joint venture will be based in the coastal city of Ningbo, located just south of Shanghai.

According to the two partners, the joint venture will have manufacturing capacity in China and sales operations in China and Germany. As announced last year, Geely will take care of the technical part of the cars while Mercedes-Benz will be responsible for their design.

Related: Simplified Smart EQ 2020 Fortwo and Forfour Introduce Subtle Style and Connectivity Updates

Mercedes-Benz and Geely also announced that the joint venture will be led by Tong Xiangbei as global managing director. Each company will have three officers on the board of the new company.

When Daimler and Geely announced their partnership in March 2019, they said that jointly developed next-generation smart electric vehicles would go on sale in 2022. This goal remains unchanged, as does the vehicle development plan which includes expansion of the Smart brand in the fast growing B segment.

Geely currently owns nearly 9.7% of Daimler and operates a carpool business in China with the German automaker.

“Having received all the necessary regulatory approvals, we are now ready to start the joint venture with our partner Geely, which has been preparing for several months. The joint venture will bring the next generation of zero-emission smart electric cars to the Chinese and global markets, “said Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

“We will work with Mercedes-Benz to transform the Smart brand into a leading player in high-end, electric and connected urban vehicles to successfully develop the brand’s global potential,” added Geely Holding president Li Shufu.

The latest announcement for the Smart brand comes just over a month after the Great Wall Motor of China and BMW of Germany formed a joint venture to build Mini brand electric vehicles in the world’s largest automotive market where the demand for electric cars is increasing.

Note: the Smart Vision Fortwo 2018 concept illustrated

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…