Mercedes-AMG Petronas to launch F1 2020 car on Valentine's Day

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team will unveil its driver for the F1 2020 season on February 14.

The same day, the car will undergo a first test of development during a private session on the circuit of Silverstone in the United Kingdom. On February 19, the new Mercedes driver will hit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the first day of pre-season testing before the F1 season which begins March 15 in Melbourne, Australia.

Mercedes-AMG has yet to announce any official details regarding the car. However, the team will be under pressure to ensure that it develops a car that performs as well as its predecessors, which has helped Mercedes to win the drivers ‘and manufacturers’ championships in the past six years.

This year could be an important one for the lead driver for Team Lewis Hamilton. The Briton has six world championships to his credit and if he claims one more, will equal Michael Schumacher’s record. In addition, with 84 career wins, Hamilton needs only seven more to tie Schumacher’s record of 91.

While F1 will undergo a complete overhaul in 2021 with all new racing cars and new regulations, some minor changes will be made this year. For example, all cars will have shark fins that display a driver’s race number. Pre-season testing has also dropped from eight days to six. Elsewhere, some minor front wing modifications have been made and drivers will have greater control over the power of their vehicle at the start of races.

