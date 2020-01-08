MEPs in Wyoming Prison now had to wear body cameras

Loading...

Deputy Deputy Chris Regelin puts on his new equipment (courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – MPs who work in a Wyoming District Prison are now required to wear body cameras, the first such program in the state, Sweetwater County Sheriff officials said.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, uniformed Sweetwater County Detention Center MPs must record every contact with an inmate at all levels or in an inmate zone, with a few privacy exceptions.

The recordings are saved and are available for official review.

Sheriff officials said the cameras create a higher level of professionalism and public trust.

Misconduct complaints have decreased since the patrol officers were wearing body cameras in 2016 and they hope to repeat the success in prison.

Detention officers Kassie Byers and Chris Regelin show the new body cameras used by the department. (Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff)

