Menzel distracts attention from AFL

He had a late start to the 2019 season after undergoing surgery to repair his adductor, and then only played seven games with the Swans. However, he says the operation has finally relieved him of the pain that has temporarily held him back over the past few seasons.

“I had five or six weeks off and then I started running and exercising again. I was amazed at how my body felt because I really felt like everyone else felt normal. I am not in pain, I am no pain, I have nothing. I have never felt this in the first two years of my career, “said Menzel.

Former Swan and Cat Dan Menzel will play at SANFL this year. Credit: Getty Images

Menzel said his knees had been strong for several years, but groin problems had delayed him from expanding, whether unconsciously out of fear of pain or because of actual pain.

“It’s strange for me. It’s like feeling a little invincible because it’s just so different for me … it’s amazing what it does to your state of mind at home when you’re in pain: you shield and missed part of the training, “said Menzel.

In combination with the perception of Menzel’s suitability for the modern game, the clubs resisted him in 2020, even though he had only scored 40 goals in one season in 2017.

Menzel understands the doubts and will play both midfield and striker roles at Central Districts under new coach Jeff Andrews. During the week, he gains experience on the field and trains the striker and ball movements.

He recently completed the Next Coach program under David Wheadon to optimize his approach to coaching, with the additional responsibility also serving as motivation for the tireless Menzel.

South Fremantle’s Marlion Pickett played in Richmond in 2019 after being selected in the off-season, while the SANFL provided five players in the off-season. AFL is expected to compensate clubs that players will lose through the 2020 mid-season draft.