Mental health and wellness program starts on Snapchat

Snapchat is launching a range of new mental health and wellbeing tools today, including the Here For You search tool.

The aim would be to ensure that the search for terms that indicate that someone is struggling with their mental health leads to precise and constructive content …

Axios gives his own sources for the report.

According to Axios, Snapchat is launching a range of new tools and customized content for mental health and wellness. A tool contains a search function that reveals health and wellness resources on topics such as depression, suicide and anxiety […]

It is the first launch in the context of a larger health and wellness push from Snapchat, which will be launched in the next few months […].

When a user types in words that may mean they need help with health and wellness issues, the tool appears in a special area in Snapchat’s search results. It contains proactive resources from mental health experts, as well as content from partners on topics such as fear, mental health and suicide.

For example, if a user types the word “fear” in Snapchat’s search function, they’ll see the show title for the new series “Chill Pill”, as well as episodes of some of its other popular shows that include videos to relieve anxiety.

There will also be an original Snapchat programming from Snapchat that talks constructively about issues like suicide or depression.

Concerns are often raised about the impact of social networks on mental health and self-esteem. Some suffer from platform bullying, while others may compare their own real lives with often carefully curated images created by others.

For everyone who has to deal with mental health problems, there are always people who can help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers a free phone service at 1-800-273-8255 and a live online chat feature. You don’t have to feel suicidal to call.

Trained crisis workers are available for discussions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Your confidential, toll-free call will be directed to the nearest crisis center on the national Lifeline network. These centers offer crisis advice and recommendations on mental health.

