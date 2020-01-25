Meng’s lawyer, Richard Peck, responded to the Crown’s argument by telling the judge that her interpretation of the law must be based on values ​​laid down in the Constitution.

“This is the kind of case that our system tests,” Peck said.

“It’s a difficult case. It’s not so much a matter of standing here and saying that we want to see justice happen. We say it must be done right.”

The concept of “law” is elusive, but it lies at the heart of the rule of law, Peck said.

The risk to the bank from the alleged fraud is solely linked to US sanctions legislation, not to the more traditional laws that are usually dealt with in extradition cases, he added.

“It is unique because the risk of economic deprivation arises solely from a legal obligation that exists in the US, which Canada has expressly rejected,” Peck said.

“It is unique because our standards on this issue have changed. In that sense, it is extraordinary.”

Canada lifted sanctions against Iran in 2016 after world powers signed a nuclear agreement with the country. The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 and again imposed sanctions and added new penalties. Canada did not follow the example.

If the judge rules that Meng needs to be extradited to be charged, Justice Minister David Lametti will still have the last word on whether to surrender her to the United States.

Crown counsel Robert Frater said Wednesday that the judge is responsible for evaluating the evidence, while the justice minister is meant to weigh issues of Canadian independence and values.

Brother also said that the judge does not necessarily have to take into account US sanctions legislation for the allegations of fraud in Canada.

HSBC was confronted with a considerable reputation risk for processing Iran-related transactions because it had already been faced with fines for doing business in countries such as Libya and Sudan, Brother said.

Another lawyer for Meng, Scott Fenton, said on Thursday that the Crown had previously argued that all risks stemmed from violating US sanctions.

The crown focused on the risk of sanctions, even when discussing reputation risk, in his arguments for a judge issuing an arrest warrant in 2018 and in court documents, he said.

Fenton said the Crown now speculates that HSBC could have lost business relationships if it was shown that it does business with Iran regardless of sanctions, and this means a change.

“Milady, I think this is wrong. The court is ashamed, “he said.

The crown has also argued that, according to case law, the judge can view the context of US sanctions in a limited way to understand the risk of HSBC.

The arrest of Meng in December 2018 at Vancouver airport caused a diplomatic upheaval. Beijing has detained two Canadians and limited some imports in movements that are generally regarded as retaliation.

She denies the allegations and is on bail, and lives in one of her two million-dollar houses in Vancouver.

Holmes reserved its decision after the defense had completed its answer on Thursday.

If the judge finds that the legal double criminality test has not been met, Meng will be free to leave Canada. If she finds that there is double crime, the hearing continues to a second phase in June.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press