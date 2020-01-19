Men, moments that defined the last decade of football in the state of Utah

Best team of the decade – 2012

The 2018 version of the Aggies seems like a sexy choice for the best incarnation of the 2010s, thanks to a 11-2 record and an incredible attack led by NFL prospect Jordan Love who has racked up 50 points or more seven times. . But in 2012, the state of Utah said goodbye to WAC with a record 11 school wins and its first bowl game win since 1993. Second-year quarterback Chuckie Keeton had his best (and healthiest) season as an Aggie, leading the State of Utah to an overtime win over Utah and another OT win at No. 19 Louisiana Tech. Ranked # 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Aggies’ only two losses reached # 22 Wisconsin and BYU by a total of five points.

Worst Team of the Decade – 2016

After a record streak of five consecutive games with a bowl, and before a streak of three games (and counting), the 2016 season should be considered “The Big Dip”. Of course, at the time, many fans feared that the 3-9 campaign was more than likely the beginning of the end of the USU race, thanks to a last place in the Mountain division of Mountain West and the Aggies have lost eight of their last nine games. But Matt Wells, many of whom thought he would be fired after far the worst season in his tenure, returned in 2017 and managed to stop the bleeding and return to six wins and then double-digits in 2018.

Utah State linebacker Nick Vigil (41) robs state quarterback Boise Brett Rypien (4) in a Mountain West football game at Logan’s Maverik Stadium on Friday 16 October 2015.Chris Samuels, Deseret News

Biggest Victory of the Decade – Utah State 52, Boise State 26 (2015)

Utah State’s 21-14 victory over Heisman runner-up Jordan Lynch and number 24 northern Illinois in the 2013 Poinsettia Bowl is approaching, as are victories over Utah in 2012 and BYU in ’14. But there weren’t many nights at Maverik / Romney Stadium like the Broncos’ 21st place visit in 2015. Thanks to eight turnovers – seven in the first half alone – the Aggies performed perfectly on their own field scoring three TDs in the last 85 seconds of the first half to lead 45-10 at half time and turn the trip back to Gem State a very long one for hundreds of Boise State fans. And to add context, the Aggies are 0-7 against the Broncos for the rest of the decade, including heartbreaking losses to Boise in 2014 and 2018 in the final games of the regular season that could have propelled them into the Mountain West Championship game. .

The most disappointing loss of the decade – Tennessee 38, Utah State 7 (2014)

The most painful loss of Aggie in 2010? Perhaps the 42-38 setback against reigning national champion Auburn Tigers when USU was 10 points behind? Or perhaps the setback of 16-14 at number 22 of Wisconsin in 2012 which resolved itself to a missed basket with 11 seconds to play? But after also staying inside a score in other early-season road losses in Oklahoma and USC in previous years, the Aggies entered Neyland stadium with high hopes that they would be able to compete with a SEC SEC team against 102,455 fans. Playing in his first game since suffering from a torn ACL, junior Keeton received a lot of hype, but was far from his former self, completing 18 of 35 assists for just 144 yards with two interceptions as the Aggies was 31-0 behind before throwing his only TD pass in the fourth quarter. To make matters worse, current Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell has been lost for the season after tearing up an ACL.

Most Impactful Assistant Coach of the Decade – David Yost

Barely out of the LSU national championship, it should be noted that the Tigers’ defensive coordinator Dave Aranda held the same position at Utah State in 2012 and was nominated for the Broyles Award after the Aggie defense finished seventh in country by scoring defense (15.4 ppg) and 14th. in total defense (322.1 ypg). But like many USU assistants and coordinators in the 2010s, Aranda managed to turn that success into a better-paying job and disappeared after only a year when Gary Andersen left for Wisconsin. Like Aranda, Yost also followed the head coach who hired him at the USU to a more lucrative position at a Power Five school. But before leaving for Texas Tech with Wells, Yost brought the USU offensive to life after a dismal season in 2016. With Yost as OC, the Aggies went from just three wins to six wins and a bowl-like appearance in 2017, an 11-2 campaign in 2018 that could have helped propel quarterback Jordan Love into the first round of the NFL draft. Semi-finalist at the Broyles Award that season, Yost helped the Aggies with an average of 47.5 points per game, the second highest score in the country.

USU players take the wagon wheel as they celebrate their victory over BYU 40-24 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, Friday September 29, 2017.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Most important development or trend of the decade – Reducing respectability to the rivalry between Old Wagon Wheel and BYU

The Aggies went 1-7 against rival Brigham Young in the 1990s, then 0-6 against the Cougars in the 2000s, losing an average of almost three touchdowns per game. But Utah State turned the tide in the first year of the new decade, beating BYU 31-16 in 2010 at Romney Stadium under Andersen – the USU’s first victory in rivalry since 1993. But more surprisingly, Wells and quarterback Darell Garretson guided the Aggies to a 35-20 number 18 BYU upset in 2014 at LaVell Edwards stadium, the first victory in Provo by a Utah state team since 1978. The Aggies have also won at home in 2017 and on the road in 2018, their first return. two consecutive wins against the Cougars since winning four in a row from 1971 to 1974.